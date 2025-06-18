From hard hats to handstands: Pye Homes raises awareness for mental health in construction with on-site yoga class

To celebrate International Day of Yoga (June 21) housebuilder Pye Homes invited construction workers at its Church Farm development in Radley, Oxfordshire to swap their hard hats for yoga mats and ‘warrior pose’ during a special on-site wellness session highlighting the importance of mental health in construction.

The awareness campaign, demonstrating that wellbeing starts from the ground up, forms part of a long-term commitment by Pye Homes to mental health and wellbeing; the housebuilder runs several initiatives and programmes to create a healthy workplace and living environment for all of its residents and staff.

Last year, Pye Homes ramped up their Wellbeing Ambassador programme for their staff, part of which included a regular drop-in 'tea and chat' session in the site office and the Customer Lounge.

Thanks to their parent company, Blenheim Palace, Pye Homes has a dedicated Wellbeing Coach and trained psychotherapist, Ruth Chaloner, who is on hand as a resource for all staff regarding mental health concerns and provides mentoring, coaching and training. Ruth also supports and trains a growing team of Wellbeing Ambassadors, who are on hand to offer advice and reminders about how to reach out for support through the employee assistance programmes.

Yoga session at Church Farm

Damian Read, Construction Director, Pye Homes, said: “Mental Health is a huge concern in the construction industry and like many other housebuilders across the sector we’re here to support our workers promoting safety, wellbeing, and positive workplace environments.

“Construction can be demanding both physically and mentally and that’s why we’re proud to shine a spotlight on mental health and break the stigma by doing something a little different, like this yoga session. It’s a simple but powerful reminder that taking care of our wellbeing is just as important as meeting deadlines, putting up scaffolding or laying bricks. This initiative is part of our wider commitment to creating a culture where support, inclusivity and mental health awareness are at the foundation of everything we do.”

Feedback from the session was extremely positive with one yoga session attendee adding: “We’ve had a challenging six weeks with people struggling with mental health, so a session on positive wellbeing is a great thing we can get involved with.”