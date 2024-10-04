Free trial for over 65s to join Taster Week to celebrate the opening of Chipping Norton Day Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Henry Cornish Care Centre, Chipping Norton, is running a Taster Week for over 65-year-olds, to try its new Day Centre. Local residents can try the service for free during the Taster Week 21 – 25 October. Henry Cornish Day Centre will run every weekday, 10am – 4pm. Everyone who attends will be able to enjoy a full day of activities and entertainment as well as a hot lunch and refreshments.

Regular attendees will make friends and enjoy being part of a safe and sociable space. The Day Centre helps to tackle loneliness and offers a chance for family carers to have some free time while their loved one is looked after by professional care teams.

During the Taster Week (21 – 25 October) newcomers can try out the Day Centre free of charge (usual price £40 per day, sometimes subsidised by the Local Authority), subject to a short care assessment. The Day Centre will run activities every morning and afternoon, such as quizzes, game challenges, baking and bingo.

During the Taster Week, activities will include chair yoga on Tuesday, Singalong with John on Wednesday, animal therapy and Men’s Club on Thursday.

Hula Hooping fun with Christina and Johanne, Activities Co-ordinators and resident Betty

Laura Beadle, Home Manager, said: “We encourage local over 65-year-old residents to come and try out the service with a complimentary place during our Taster Week, 21 – 25 October.

“The Day Centre offers care and companionship in a safe environment. It offers opportunities for older people to come together and make friends, try new activities and make memories.”

To find out more, or book a free place during the Taster Week, contact Henry Cornish Care Centre on 01608 239 899, or email [email protected].