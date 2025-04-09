Free road closures on offer to Banbury community groups celebrating anniversary of VE Day

Cherwell District Council has waived all street closure fees for Banbury community groups wishing to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day next month (May 8).

The council offers local parish councils and community groups the opportunity to host street parties between Monday, May 5, and Sunday, May 11.

Groups that wish to close a road for a street party are reminded to apply for a temporary event notice at least 10 days before the event.

The council hopes the free road closures will enable people to come together safely and celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe and honour those who fought for our freedom.

Alongside the street parties, there will be a town council civic event taking place at Banbury Town Hall on Thursday, May 8, from 11:30am.

To apply for a road closure, email E&[email protected] by the deadline of Tuesday, April 15.

To apply for a temporary event notice, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/TEN