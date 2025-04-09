Free road closures on offer to Banbury community groups celebrating anniversary of VE Day
The council offers local parish councils and community groups the opportunity to host street parties between Monday, May 5, and Sunday, May 11.
Groups that wish to close a road for a street party are reminded to apply for a temporary event notice at least 10 days before the event.
The council hopes the free road closures will enable people to come together safely and celebrate the anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe and honour those who fought for our freedom.
Alongside the street parties, there will be a town council civic event taking place at Banbury Town Hall on Thursday, May 8, from 11:30am.
To apply for a road closure, email E&[email protected] by the deadline of Tuesday, April 15.
To apply for a temporary event notice, visit www.cherwell.gov.uk/TEN
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.