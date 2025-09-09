Free life-saving first aid training from St John Ambulance in Oxford this September
New research by the charity shows that 84 per cent of people nationally say they’d do anything for their loved ones, yet 42 per cent have never taken a first aid course. The campaign aims to change that by reaching 300,000 people this year through free community sessions and online demonstrations.
- Tuesday 9th September 7pm – 8:30pm at the St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church, 5 Church Way, Botley, Oxford, OX2 9LH.
- Sunday 14th September 10am – 7pm at the Westgate Oxford Shopping Centre, Queen Street, Oxford, OX1 1PE.
Throughout September, the charity will encourage people to learn vital first aid skills – including how to deal with cardiac arrest, choking and severe bleeding - by attending free volunteer-led demonstrations or by viewing online videos and advice. The campaign encourages everyone to take less than 30 minutes to learn how to save a life.
For more information about Save a Life September visit sja.org.uk/save-a-life-september.