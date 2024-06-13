Four friends to take on 10,000 mile adventure car rally across Europe to raise funds for Tom's Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
Their team, aptly named ‘James May Breakdown’, will travel in their 1.2l Mystery Machine Suzuki Ignis and 1l VW polo, the 10,000 miles across Europe and North Africa to 82 of the ‘silliest’ and most difficult places fathomable to get to in a car – including the world’s highest sand dune, the second largest canyon to the Grand Canyon with 60 unlit tunnels, and a deserted communist base.
The group decided to take on the adventure to have fun, but also to face a proper challenge that will take them away from the comforts they enjoy in the UK and into mountain ranges, deserts, awful roads and the poles themselves.
Hector Trower, one of the friends taking part says: “Taking on around 8,000 miles over the span of four weeks is going to be tough, but also a truly unforgettable experience which is exactly what we’re after. We decided to support Tom’s Trust as we have affiliations with the charity, and not only is it a fantastic charity supporting children with brain tumours, but it is also the UK’s only charity caring for their and their family’s mental health. We believe this is hugely important and something that should be supported in any way possible!”
He adds: “By virtue of the poles and where they take us, all of us are very excited to visit countries we’ll probably never go to again in a manner that we’ll never get to do to the extent that we are again either. Not many people get the opportunity to drive thousands of miles across various terrains exploring all manner of cultures along the way and so it is a hugely exciting experience that we are all looking forward to immensely.”
Donate to the team here: www.justgiving.com/page/james-may-breakdown1
Follow their progress here: Instagram: @jamesmaybreakdown_
Find out more about the event: www.theadventurists.com/poles-of-inconvenience/
More about Tom’s Trust here: www.tomstrust.org.uk