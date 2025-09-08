Forum to be held in village near Banbury to discuss countryside crime

A forum to discuss crime in our countryside takes place in Broughton at the end of this month.

The Rural Community Forum will be held on Friday, September 26 from 6pm – 8pm at St Mary’s House, Wykham Lane, Broughton.

“Rural crime is an issue for large areas of the country, but it tends to go unreported. It can impact on insurance premiums, food prices and damage local communities,” the team says.

Rural Crime Action Week (September 8 – 12) aims to put victims at the heart of the national conversation. Often isolated and unheard, victims of rural crime face unique challenges that are too easily overlooked.

Thames Valley has an outstanding Rural Crime Taskforce, the police and crime commissioner, Matthew Barber says

Each year, Thames Valley Police (TVP) supports the National Operational Rural Crime Week, during which they increase the spotlight on operations to prevent and disrupt crime in rural communities.

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: “I made tackling rural crime a priority when I was elected, and now Thames Valley has an outstanding Rural Crime Taskforce, which has conducted hundreds of investigations and provided invaluable crime prevention advice to rural residents. This concerted effort is clearly having an impact, leading to the downward trend in rural crime trend we are now witnessing thanks to our funding and our commitment to support farmers.”

Members of the TVP Rural Crime Team will be at the Broughton event to give information about levels of crime in the countryside. These could be to do with agricultural problems, theft of horses, horse boxes and equestrian equipment as well as illegal hunting and cruelty to protected wildlife.

It can also be such things as shed break-ins or vandalism by those driving or riding machines without permission off-road.

Environmental crime – illegal waste dumping, fly tipping and polluting of land or watercourses is considered rural crime.

Agricultural crime covers working farms, farm machinery, farm buildings and smallholdings. Offences include theft of equipment or fuel, damage to property and livestock worrying.

Heritage crime is defined as 'any offence which harms the value of Britain's heritage assets and their settings to this and future generations'.

That can include offences like lead theft from churches, damage to ancient monuments and illegal metal detecting.

New data from TVP shows a downward trend in rural crime in the last financial year. In some districts of Oxfordshire, the decrease was 36% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same quarter last year.

The Thames Valley Rural Crime Taskforce, launched in March 2022, consists of a dedicated team of officers and intelligence specialists. Their mission is to make the Thames Valley a hostile place for those committing rural crime.

By working closely with communities, they are helping to combat serious organised rural crime and enhance safety in rural areas. This taskforce has recovered over £8 million worth of stolen goods, including £4 million in 2024 alone. This includes 88 caravans, 441 motor vehicles, and 63 items of plant and machinery. In 2024, the Taskforce completed 566 investigations, made 245 arrests, and achieved a 29% positive outcome rate.

St Mary’s House public parking is 50 yards uphill from the hall.