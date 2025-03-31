Former support worker launches petition calling for a youth club to be set up in Banbury

Youth worker Lee Davies has launched an online petition calling for a permanent youth centre to be set up in Banbury's Castle Quay.

A former youth worker at a Banbury school has launched an online petition calling for a dedicated youth centre to be set up in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 15 years of experience as a youth worker at North Oxfordshire Academy, Lee Davies knows the importance of offering support to young people.

Lee has been running youth groups across town under the name Distraction Community Youth Project for the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, now Lee has called on Cherwell District Council and the management at Castle Quay to rent his group one of the centre’s empty units so he can set up a dedicated youth centre for youngsters aged between 18 and 30 in the town centre.

Lee said: “There are so many spaces in Castle Quay stood empty that could be used as a space dedicated to workshops, mentoring, support, issues-based talks as well as fun activities.

“I have a team of Level 3 qualified youth workers who are just waiting to get going to develop an exciting piece of work with the young people of Banbury.

“Let’s give everyone a safe space, a safe support network, and most importantly, a safe Banbury that we all deserve. Let’s sit down and make this happen; the more signatures we have, the more backing we have to go to the council with this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, Lee’s Distraction Community Youth Project runs sessions for youngsters at North Oxfordshire Academy, Wykham Park Academy, St Francis' Church and the Elite 8 Ball pool club.

To find out more about Lee’s Distraction Community Youth Project or the petition to set up a dedicated youth centre, visit: https://www.change.org/p/petition-to-get-a-youth-club-space-in-banbury?