Former support worker launches petition calling for a youth club to be set up in Banbury
With over 15 years of experience as a youth worker at North Oxfordshire Academy, Lee Davies knows the importance of offering support to young people.
Lee has been running youth groups across town under the name Distraction Community Youth Project for the past few months.
However, now Lee has called on Cherwell District Council and the management at Castle Quay to rent his group one of the centre’s empty units so he can set up a dedicated youth centre for youngsters aged between 18 and 30 in the town centre.
Lee said: “There are so many spaces in Castle Quay stood empty that could be used as a space dedicated to workshops, mentoring, support, issues-based talks as well as fun activities.
“I have a team of Level 3 qualified youth workers who are just waiting to get going to develop an exciting piece of work with the young people of Banbury.
“Let’s give everyone a safe space, a safe support network, and most importantly, a safe Banbury that we all deserve. Let’s sit down and make this happen; the more signatures we have, the more backing we have to go to the council with this.”
At present, Lee’s Distraction Community Youth Project runs sessions for youngsters at North Oxfordshire Academy, Wykham Park Academy, St Francis' Church and the Elite 8 Ball pool club.
To find out more about Lee’s Distraction Community Youth Project or the petition to set up a dedicated youth centre, visit: https://www.change.org/p/petition-to-get-a-youth-club-space-in-banbury?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.