Another former mayor of Shipston-on-Stour has taken on the baton as the new president of the town’s brass band.

Fay Ivens served on the town council between 2009 and 2021 and as mayor of Shipston from 2012 to 2013.

She takes over supervising the band from another former mayor, Ronnie Murphy, who recently stepped down after many years in the role.

Fay said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed the president of such an important and much-loved Shipston institution.

“The band has been a central part of town life for more than a century, and in fact I was the mayor in its centenary year and was able to take part in its celebrations then.

“So, I feel really proud to now be representing this wonderful group of musicians as their president and look forward to being a part of the next chapter in the band’s story.”

During Fay’s time as mayor, she helped the town secure the Britain in Bloom Heart of England Gold Award and was awarded the prestigious Ann Sankey Medal (now the Shipston Community Award).

The former mayor is also the serving president of the town’s Rotary Club.

Chairman of the band, Liz Smith, said: “The whole band is thrilled that Fay is our new president. It is a role that needs someone who truly knows the town and its people, and there is nobody better placed to fulfil that role than Fay.

“I thank her on behalf of the band and all the musicians involved for agreeing to be an important part of our music-making!”