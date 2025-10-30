A former bus driver from Banbury has recently set up a private hire taxi service that is aimed at making journeys feel safer for women.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former late-shift driver for Stagecoach, Heather Holmes, launched Lafemme Chauffeurs over the summer.

Heather said: “I named the company Lafemme because it means ‘the woman’, and I wanted to let people know it’s a female-run company and they have the option to travel with female drivers if they prefer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After speaking to women when working as a bus driver and hearing people’s experiences of using taxis and private hire services, it made me think about what I could do.

Heather Holmes set up Lafemme Chauffeur to provide a safe and reliable travel service primarily for women.

“It can be daunting for women travelling alone late at night, even for the strongest of us, so I wanted to set up something that women feel safe using.”

Whilst the service is not solely for women, and men booking lifts won’t be turned down, Heather believes there should be a taxi service that is primarily there for women to use.

She said: “I get a lot of bookings from male clients, which is great, but the concept behind setting up the company was to provide a guaranteed safe and reliable journey for women.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heather says she not only receives a lot of positive feedback about providing a female-driven travel service but also for her driving.

She said: “If you speak to any woman, they will tell you they have experienced something that made them feel uncomfortable during a taxi journey in their lifetime, and I want to provide a service that puts women’s minds at rest.

“I also have a lot of compliments on my style of driving; being an ex-bus driver has contributed towards the way I drive, but also because I don’t have quite as much testosterone, I’m, let’s say, easier on the gas pedal.”

Currently Heather is the only driver for Lafemme, but she hopes to employ more women drivers as the company grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lafemme Chauffeurs currently operates on a pre-booking service, meaning that all journeys must be booked with the company ahead of travel.

For more information about Lafemme Banbury, visit the website at: https://lafemmechauffeurs.com/