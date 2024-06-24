Flowers of St Mary's Churchyard
Biodiversity in Bloxham - Flowers of St Mary’s Churchyard
Having photographed over 100 different plant species in St Mary’s Churchyard in Bloxham, Peter Sheasby, a local and renowned botanist, gave an illustrated talk ‘Flowers of St Mary’s Churchyard’ to a large audience in St Mary’s church during Great Big Green Week.
To have to put out extra chairs and open more wine were good problems to have in the newly refurbished church!
The Rev Olwen smith, one of the retired clergy in the parish, gave a warm welcome to everyone on behalf of the congregation which normally worshipped there on Sundays, many of whom were present, as well as many more from the wider community.
She reminded them that it was also ‘Love Your Burial Ground Week’, and that the church was there to witness to God’s love for us, and that caring for creation is part of that witness.
Refreshments were served both before the talk and during the interval, when people were invited to take a sheet showing pictures of flowers that they might expect to find, and to explore the churchyard.
The evening ended with Peter answering questions from members of the audience. He now has over 150 photographs, many of which were on display during the evening.
