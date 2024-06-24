Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Did you know that there are over 100 species of flowers in Bloxham Churchyard? On June 12th as part of Great Big Green Week and Love Your Burial Ground Week, St Mary's Church hosted an illustrated talk given by renowned Botanist Peter Sheasby, describing the diversity of species he uncovered in a single day in June 2023, and what changes have been observed since.

Biodiversity in Bloxham - Flowers of St Mary’s Churchyard

To have photographed over 100 different plant species in St Mary's Churchyard in Bloxham, Peter Sheasby, a local and renowned botanist, gave an illustrated talk 'Flowers of St Mary's Churchyard' to a large audience in St Mary's church during Great Big Green Week.

To have to put out extra chairs and open more wine were good problems to have in the newly refurbished church!

Peter Sheasby speaking in St Mary's Church Bloxham

The Rev Olwen smith, one of the retired clergy in the parish, gave a warm welcome to everyone on behalf of the congregation which normally worshipped there on Sundays, many of whom were present, as well as many more from the wider community.

She reminded them that it was also ‘Love Your Burial Ground Week’, and that the church was there to witness to God’s love for us, and that caring for creation is part of that witness.

Refreshments were served both before the talk and during the interval, when people were invited to take a sheet showing pictures of flowers that they might expect to find, and to explore the churchyard.