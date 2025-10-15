‘Flickering Christmas lights trigger my epilepsy’: Banbury woman urges Castle Quay to consider using safer options

A Banbury woman has urged Castle Quay to use more considerate Christmas lighting after the previous year's flickering light displays triggered her epilepsy.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Davis has juvenile myoclonic epilepsy and visits the Boots Pharmacy in Banbury’s Castle Quay on a weekly basis to collect her prescriptions.

However, during Christmas time, what would otherwise be a normal trip becomes uncomfortable and, at times, dangerous for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah says that the previous year’s festive lighting displays have been flickering at speeds that put her at risk of having an epileptic seizure.

A Banbury woman is campaigning for Castle Quay to switch to more sensitive Christmas lights after the previous year's displays triggered her epilepsy.

Without access to a car, Sarah is unable to pick up her prescriptions from the Boots at Banbury Cross Retail Park and dreads having to visit Castle Quay each Christmas.

Now, the Banbury woman is campaigning for Castle Quay to switch to more sensitive lighting options, like static lights, or to commit to turning off the lights for an hour or two in the mornings so that she and other people in her position can shop without risking a seizure.

Speaking about her experience last Christmas, Sarah said: “These lights triggered my epilepsy, rendering it unsafe for me to even walk through the premises without risking a seizure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was unable to collect my prescriptions from Boots and couldn't participate in any Christmas shopping alongside my family, which is a tradition I value deeply.”

Sarah says that whilst her seizures don’t often result in her losing all awareness and falling down, they do cause her to have focal seizures where she becomes dazed and has jerking muscle movements.

She said: “There are two types of focal seizures that I have. There are the ones I have where I’m aware and I can see what’s going on, but I can’t talk or do anything, and the other is when I lose awareness, but I can still walk around and do whatever is within muscle memory.”

Whilst these types of seizures are not as obvious to passersby as tonic–clonic seizures, which involve the entire body and often result in the person falling to the ground and jerking and shaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focal seizures can become dangerous over time and can lead to complications like memory problems, anxiety, and an increased risk of developing generalised seizures.

Sarah does have other types of seizures, including tonic–clonic, absence seizures, and myoclonic seizures, but thankfully, they are not as common for her.

Recently, Sarah wrote a letter to Castle Quay and collected over 100 signatures on a petition asking the centre to change its Christmas lighting to something that suits everyone.

Sarah said: “It's not just me. There are many others in Banbury and beyond who, like me, live with epilepsy or other health conditions exacerbated by these flashing and flickering lights.

“People with migraines, autism, vertigo, and other neurological differences can also be affected, preventing them from accessing essential services and enjoying public spaces during what should be a joyful time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I urge Castle Quay management to consider the widespread implications and choose safer, more considerate lighting options for the Christmas season. Opting for steady, non-flashing, and non-flickering lights can make a world of difference, ensuring inclusivity for all patrons who want to partake in the festive spirit without compromising their health.”

Sarah says that whilst Castle Quay may follow official guidelines that dictate how fast lights can safely flicker in public spaces.

They have not taken into account several factors, such as separate rows of lights flickering at different times, which makes it look like they are flashing faster.

Sarah also states that as part of the 2010 Equality Act, public spaces like shopping centres must make adjustments to ensure people with disabilities, including epilepsy, can access their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Castle Quay responded to Sarah’s request by saying: “The team at Castle Quay is passionate about providing an inclusive environment for customers to enjoy and always welcomes feedback and suggestions about how this can be improved.

“Following a detailed joint tender with Banbury Town Council in 2021, the Centre’s Christmas lights were purchased and inventoried by third-party supplier Blachere-Illumination.

“A representative from Blachere-Illumination has confirmed that all the centre’s products have been designed with inclusivity and safety in mind and the lights used are tested and operate at under three hertz (flashes per second).

“This complies with Epilepsy Society UK guidelines, and the lights are consequently very unlikely to trigger photosensitive epilepsy. Blachere-Illumination have also provided reassurance that they have not previously had a report of any seizures occurring in the past thirty years of installation in the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go on to say the centre will look into purchasing other lights when its contract with Blachere-Illumination is refreshed in two years, and they will look at temporary solutions in the meantime.

They said: “The team at Castle Quay were concerned to hear that the Epilepsy Society UK guidelines may not go far enough to meet the needs of all photosensitive epilepsy sufferers and have been discussing options with Blachere-Illumination to accommodate the needs of the customers who may, even with very low frequency flashes, find shopping in centres challenging over the festive period.

“Unfortunately, many of the items in the Castle Quay scheme do include a slow flashing feature, and Blachere-Illumination has advised the centre that there are no static equivalents available for a direct swap.

"They have also advised that static options in general are very limited; however, when the scheme is refreshed in 2027, it may be possible to ensure that only static products are chosen, subject to availability.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team is consequently looking at temporary solutions for this year and next to improve customer experience. This includes the removal of some of the low-level elements which appear to have been the most problematic last year and assessing the possibility of turning off all lights entirely for a designated period to allow affected customers to shop comfortably.”

Castle Quay also states that its customer service team is happy to escort customers with additional needs to their destinations as required.

Any customers with concerns regarding accessibility are advised to contact [email protected]