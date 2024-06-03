Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A five-year-old Banbury boy has won the first prize as the winner of the Banbury BID’s bunny trail that was held over the Easter holidays this year.

Leo Watterton claimed the prize of an evening of bowling at the Banbury Bowl.

The Banbury boy won the competition by tracking down ten bunnies that were hidden across town centre shops over the Easter period.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...