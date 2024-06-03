Five-year-old Banbury boy wins first prize in town centre bunny trail
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A five-year-old Banbury boy has won the first prize as the winner of the Banbury BID’s bunny trail that was held over the Easter holidays this year.
Leo Watterton claimed the prize of an evening of bowling at the Banbury Bowl.
The Banbury boy won the competition by tracking down ten bunnies that were hidden across town centre shops over the Easter period.
The bunnies were individually decorated by pupils from Bloxham, Wroxton, Dashwood, Frank Wise, Hanwell Fields, Bishop Carpenter, Hornton, Hook Norton, and St. Mary’s primary schools.