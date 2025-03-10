First-time buyers invest in their future at Oxfordshire development

Two home buyers in Abingdon have ensured their first home is fit for the future after finding the right place to settle.

Paolo Fiorenzano (37) and Cornelia Baciu (39), from Chalfont St Peter in Buckinghamshire, have taken their first step onto the property ladder at David Wilson Homes’ Kings Gate development in Abingdon.

The couple, a Healthcare Consultant and a Manager in the consulting industry, were previously renting a two bedroom maisonette and wanted to upgrade to brand-new future-proof home.

Cornelia said: “After renting together for over five years, we started searching for a new home and knew that we wanted more space and a garage for Paolo, as a passionate biker, but most importantly a property that required minimal maintenance.

Paolo and Cornelia outside of their home at Kings Gate

“We looked for a house on and off for three years, until we found the right location and layout that worked for us both. We were able to save for a deposit and purchase the space we needed to build a family.

“We now have three spacious bedrooms and a large kitchen-diner, effectively doubling our living space, which suits our plans for a family and our current lifestyle.”

The couple purchased a three-storey, three-bedroom Kennett style home at the community off Morgan Gate, which lends itself brilliantly to first-time buyers. For Paolo and Cornelia in particular, it has given them a home office, multi-storey living spaces, and a garage ideally suited for Paolo’s motorbike passion.

Paolo and Cornelia were drawn to the Kings Gate development not only for its spacious homes but also for its prime location. They have enjoyed the convenience of easy access to Abingdon town centre, excellent transport links, and surrounding green spaces.

Paolo and Cornelia inside their new home at Kings Gate

Cornelia said: “We love the location of Kings Gate and the overall feel of the development. We were searching for a brand-new home and wanted a house from a reputable developer, and David Wilson Homes met our high standards.

“We’ve already met most of our neighbours and even exchanged cards over Christmas. We can’t wait for the summer to socialise with everyone more.

“We’re also very close to the Cotswolds and the beautiful Oxford city centre. I commute to London two to three days a week with ease, as the public transport links here are much better than where we used to live.”

The couple were also impressed by their new home’s energy-efficient design, which aligned with their long-term sustainability goals. Cornelia added: “Energy efficiency is a massive win for us. The house is much warmer and helps keep the bills down, and having electric charging ports and the option to install solar panels just made sense for the future.”

Cornelia and Paolo inside their living room at Kings Gate

Reflecting on the milestone, Paolo and Cornelia shared their experience of buying their first home. Cornelia said: “It’s just starting to sink in that we’ve bought a home, but it feels like such a great achievement after working hard to save up.

“I would highly recommend buying with David Wilson Homes, even as first-time buyers, the team made the acquisition process smooth and as stress-free as possible.”

Residents at Kings Gate can enjoy over five acres of open space on their doorstep in the historic market town of Abingdon.

Whilst easily being able to access everyday amenities, including cafes and restaurants, home buyers can benefit from simple links to the A34 connecting to Oxford city centre and the M4.

There is currently a selection of three and four-bedroom homes available at Kings Gate, with prices starting from £440,000.

For more information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, call the sales team on 033 3355 8487 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Oxfordshire.