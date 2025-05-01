Fiona elected as Governor of Oxford NHS health Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fiona Morrison, Director and co-founder of TLA Medicolegal, has been elected as a Governor of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for Cherwell - a world-renowned centre of clinical excellence.

This respected role places her at the heart of the Trust's accountability and governance, where she will be instrumental in ensuring the effective accountability and delivery of healthcare services.

Governors play a crucial role in the Trust, acting as a bridge between the community and the board. They are tasked with holding the board to account, ensuring that the Non-Executive Directors are rigorously reviewing and challenging the Executive Directors. This oversight is vital for the Trust to run smoothly and effectively, ultimately benefiting the community it serves.

With over 20 years of experience in the medical sector, Fiona brings a wealth of knowledge in clinical standards and the private medical industry. Her work with TLA Medicolegal and 3D Health UK has established her as a leader in the Medicolegal field, providing her with deep insights into the patient journey and areas for improvement.

Fiona said: "I feel honoured to have received strong support from the members of my constituency and am deeply committed to the NHS and its mission. My passion for patient safety and clinical collaboration drives my desire to serve as a governor.

“During my term as Governor, I look forward to influencing the quality of healthcare to ensure that patient safety, communication and continuity of care is maximised both in hospital settings and within the community."

Fiona's approach is both rational and forensic, making her adept at scrutinising data, funding, and management practices to maximise value for money and patient outcomes. She is a strong advocate for supporting and valuing clinical staff, recognising their integral role in enhancing patient care and safety.

Her experience extends beyond her professional achievements, as she has worked collaboratively with other Trusts, private hospitals, and patients to identify communication and patient care failures. Her passion for Accident and Emergency services is particularly noteworthy, as she aims to assist in holding the Trust accountable while learning from its practices.

Her extensive experience, dedication, and passion for healthcare make her a valuable asset to the Board of Governors at the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

To share patient feedback or raise concerns with NHS Foundation Trust Governors in Cherwell, please contact Fiona Morrison: [email protected].