Final call for riders: Broughton Castle Sportive rolls in this Sunday

Cyclists

This Sunday, 29 June, cyclists of all ages and abilities will be gathering at the historic Broughton Castle for the 13th annual Broughton Castle Sportive — and there’s still time to join in.

While the event is known for its longer endurance routes, this year the spotlight is firmly on the Family Fun Ride and the 40km Cotswold Tour — both designed to be accessible, scenic and packed with atmosphere.

The Family Fun Ride is a relaxed, 5-mile loop on quiet roads and tracks surrounding Broughton Castle. It's perfect for families, newer cyclists, or anyone looking to enjoy a gentle spin in beautiful countryside. No need to register online — just turn up on the day and pay a small entry fee. Helmets are required, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For those looking for a slightly bigger challenge, the 40km Cotswold Tour offers rolling terrain through villages like Shutford and Epwell. It’s an achievable route for intermediate riders and those stepping up from shorter distances, with one well-stocked feed station along the way.

The event is more than just a ride — with local charities, food vendors, and supporters on site, it’s a community day out. Riders are welcomed back with a finisher’s medal, a hot meal, and a great atmosphere.

Proceeds from the event support local and Rotary charities. Over the years, the event has helped raise nearly £100,000 for good causes, and this year organisers hope to go even further.

So whether you’re a regular cyclist, part of a local club, or just looking for a fun and active day with the family — this Sunday’s Sportive could be just the ticket.

More information at: www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk