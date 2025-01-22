Feeling ruff? Guide dogs reveal how dogs feel the January Blues too

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research from Guide Dogs shows how dogs sense and mirror human emotions, with January being a tough time for owners and their pets

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The start of the year is known as a challenging time – but new research from Guide Dogs shows it’s not just humans who feel the strain. Almost all (94%) of dog owners agree that their pets can sense human emotion and over half (59%) have noticed a change in behaviour from their dog in January.

The research by Guide Dogs of 2,000 dog owners found that dark days and cold weather (57%), having to get back into a routine (39%) and feelings of demotivation (30%) are some of the most challenging aspects of January, that leave most feeling the blues. Further reasons include financial worries (35%) and disrupted routines (39%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost half (49%) of owners acknowledge that their mood and energy levels influence how they care for their dogs, with 23% admitting to cutting walks shorter or skipping them all together and 20% rushing through them. Others (21%) note that dark mornings cause delays in leaving the house, disrupting their dog’s routine. Meanwhile, as many owners return to work in January, some dogs (13%) are spending more time alone compared to the festive season. Also, for some playtime or training sessions are reduced (17%) as owners struggle with low energy levels.

Guide Dogs is urging owners to pay extra attention to their dog's behaviour

These changes in owners' behaviour are having an impact on our pets. Common changes noticed among dogs in January include restlessness (15%), lethargy (27%), anxiety (15%) and boredom (13%).

Tim Stafford, Director of Canine Affairs at Guide Dogs, explains: “Dogs are incredibly attuned to their owners’ feelings, and when routines are disrupted or we feel low, it’s no surprise that they might reflect those changes.

"However, whilst dogs are receptive to our feelings, we might not be as good at recognising theirs. 83% of owners mistakenly believe that their dog's wagging tail means it's happy when in fact this behaviour can signify a variety of emotions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“January is a challenging month for dogs and their owners, so it's particularly vital to pay extra attention to your dog's behaviour at the moment. We know that dogs thrive on routine and consistency, so whilst January can be tough, by focusing on re-establishing structure and following our tips on exercise and stimulation, we can easily help our dogs (and ourselves) feel better”.

Guide Dogs is urging owners to pay extra attention to their dog's behaviour

To help owners, Tim Stafford, shares his top tips for supporting dogs this new year:

Stick to routine: Dogs feel secure when they know what to expect. Regular meal times, walks, and play sessions can help create a sense of normalcy. Get outside: Even if it’s cold, fresh air and exercise can help lift your mood and can help release endorphins for both of you. Engage during walks: It can be tempting to listen to music or a podcast on your dog walk but make sure you engage with your dog by playing games, letting them stop and sniff, and practicing key skills like recall and loose-lead walking. Enrichment: Mental stimulation, such as puzzle toys or training new tricks, keeps your dog’s mind active and distracted from any potential emotional dips.

Despite the difficulties, the research highlights the uplifting role dogs play in their owners’ lives. Walking a dog is a proven mood booster, with 88% of owners agreeing it improves their mental well-being. The survey also found that 45% of owners have made New Year’s resolutions to be more active, using dog walks as an opportunity to improve their fitness whilst also bonding with their pet.