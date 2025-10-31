Fearless in every season: Let’s Lift the Curfew

Fearless After Sunset: Running with Purpose

As autumn arrives and daylight hours shorten, many of us find it harder to keep up our morning or evening runs. Darker skies can make heading out feel less appealing—and, for many women, less safe.

Let’s Lift the Curfew is an initiative created and led by Sport England’s This Girl Can campaign, with support from England Athletics. The movement shines a light on the “unspoken curfew” many women experience during the darker months, when safety concerns limit their freedom to be active outdoors. Across the UK, communities are hosting Let’s Lift the Curfew events to amplify women’s voices and make outdoor sport and physical activity safer and more inclusive.

Last Thursday night in Banbury, Amy Russell—Coach for 261 Fearless UK Banbury and Run Director of Banbury ParkRun—rallied local women to join a night run in support of the campaign.

What a fantastic turnout! Friends from 261 Fearless, Cherwell Runners, and Banbury ParkRun came together—33 women in total—for a fun, glowing, and laughter-filled 5k around the streets of Banbury. Running in the dark, whatever the weather, is exhilarating—and running in a group makes it even more motivating. The distance isn’t what matters most; it’s the shared experience that breaks down barriers and builds confidence.

Curfew? Not for the Fearless!

Every woman deserves to feel safe enjoying sport, whether that’s a solo run or an evening workout with friends. There’s safety in numbers.

England Athletics has created a helpful Guide to Running in the Dark for individual runners and leaders—well worth a read if you’re planning to keep active through the winter months. Here are a few key suggestions:

Join an existing evening run in your area—group running is safer, more rewarding, and more motivating.

Log a walk, run, or cycle on Strava —at a time that feels safe—and tag it #LetsLiftTheCurfew.

—at a time that feels safe—and tag it #LetsLiftTheCurfew. Invite women in your wider network to join you for a run or walk.

Connect with local communities who might resonate with the Let’s Lift the Curfew message.

If you’re local to Banbury, 261 Fearless UK Banbury is a non-competitive, women-only running group meeting every Monday at 6:45 pm in Longford Park, with additional social runs throughout the months.

Glow Fearless: Running Bright After Dark

Because being safe is a right, not a privilege.

See you out on the track—yes, even in the dark.

Keep running, stay safe!