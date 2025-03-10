Fascinating tale of 19th century women, jailed for supporting Oxfordshire farmers, is Banbury talk subject

The story of the Ascott Martyrs is the fascinating subject of a talk in Banbury this week.

The history of the Ascott Martyrs, 16 women (two with their babies) who were jailed for supporting men on strike for better wages, is told by guest speaker Carol Anderson.

The topic is the focus of Banbury Historical Society’s next lecture Thursday (March 13) when Ms Anderson makes a welcome return to Banbury with Over the Hills to Glory: the Ascott Martyrs.

She writes that for a short time in the early 1870s, the village of Ascott-under-Wychwood achieved national fame, perhaps even notoriety, when the 16 were jailed for supporting men striking for an improvement in their meagre wages.

The women’s story is interesting both for the light it sheds on the early history of agricultural trade unionism in Oxfordshire and on the everyday lives of a group of women whose actions presented such a startling contrast to the popular idea of passive, submissive, apolitical, Victorian womanhood.

Carol Anderson was previously director of the Oxfordshire Museum, Woodstock and manager of the County Museum Service. Her interest in the archaeology and history of Oxfordshire is wide ranging – she came to Banbury a few years ago to talk about glove-making in Oxfordshire.

She is a trustee of the Oxfordshire Buildings Trust, chair of the Ascott Martyrs Educational Trust and Study Day Organiser for the Oxfordshire Local History Association.

Lectures take place in the Education Studio of Banbury Museum though people may watch at home by signing in with [email protected]. Non-members may receive one lecture free but will then be invited to pay per screening or to join the society.