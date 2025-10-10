A farmer’s field in a village near Banbury will be transformed into a wildlife habitat where native species and ecosystems can flourish as part of a new project.

It is hoped the fields will become a diverse wildlife habitat, featuring woodlands, ponds, and wildflower meadows.

The council intends for the ‘habitat bank’ to help it and developers meet the government’s Biodiversity Net Gain targets.

Since February 2024, developers building new homes or infrastructure must invest in enhancing biodiversity by at least 10 per cent.

Known as Biodiversity Net Gain, the idea is that developers leave nature in a better condition than before the building took place.

However, developers are often not able to achieve this on the development site itself, meaning they have to purchase biodiversity units outside the district to meet obligations.

Now, developers can purchase sections of land at the Ells Farm Habitat Bank to meet targets and to ensure the benefits of the investment are felt locally.

Cllr Jean Conway, portfolio holder for planning and development management, said: “We know our residents want to see an end to nature depletion and their local ecosystems thriving again.

“Planning legislation now puts much greater emphasis on the role developers should take in nature restoration, so I’m delighted that we’ve put pen to paper on the district’s first habitat bank.

“A greater volume and diversity of wildlife is a good thing for nature recovery, climate action, and for mental health. Habitat banks can include vibrant and valuable features such as native woodlands, ponds, and wildflower meadows.”

Brian and Louise Pile, landowners at Ells Farm, said: “As a family who have farmed for generations, we are incredibly proud to be creating a habitat bank here at Ells Farm.

“For us, this isn’t just about diversification; it’s about looking after the land we love and securing its future for our children and grandchildren.

“Establishing new habitats and enhancing the ones we already have gives us a chance to give back to nature while still farming productively.”

The council is seeking other local landowners who are keen to set up habitat banks on their land.

Interested landowners can contact the council to find out more by emailing: [email protected]