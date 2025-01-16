Exciting changes at a Banbury Care Centre with new management team, bistro area, refurbished lounges and cinema room

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Larkrise Care Centre in Banbury has a new management team and is opening a new bistro area created during a recent refurbishment at the care home.

The new leadership team at the care home, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), includes Hannah Larner, Home Manager, who brings extensive expertise and a passion for delivering person-centred care. She is supported by Kefas Jeshua (Josh), Deputy Manager, whose focus is on ensuring that the care home’s environment is nurturing for residents. Cecilia Nunn has also joined the team as Bursar, providing operational and financial oversight to support the home’s high standards of service.

Hannah said: "We are thrilled to welcome you to Larkrise Care Centre. With a revitalised home and a dedicated new team, we are committed to creating a warm, inclusive environment where residents and families feel valued and supported. We look forward to welcoming you and sharing everything our wonderful home has to offer."

The recent refurbishment has transformed the home, introducing modernised communal areas, updated facilities, and a brand-new bistro area, which will be the hub of social interaction for residents and visitors. Monthly coffee mornings in the bistro for residents, families, and members of the local community, run every second Wednesday each month 10 – 11.30am.

As part of the refurbishment, Larkrise Care Centre has refreshed home furnishings, with new curtains, blinds, and artwork for the walls, to create a more welcoming environment. Each household now boasts brand-new open-plan kitchenettes, where residents, friends, and families can enjoy quality time together.

Lounges in the care home have been updated to offer a cosy and contemporary atmosphere. Residents can relax and socialise in these bright and airy spaces.

The club room has been modernised and now features a media centre. It includes a mix of chairs and tables suitable for arts and crafts activities, supporting residents who need additional assistance, as well as cosy chairs for enjoying films. The popular weekly cinema club continues to be a highlight for residents.

The garden at Larkrise is being upgraded with new pathways to improve accessibility for all residents. The large garden, a cherished space at Larkrise, regularly hosts events and is set to unveil its fresh look this spring.

The next coffee morning is on Wednesday 12 February, 10 – 11.30am.