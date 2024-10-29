'Every Little Helps' for Banbury hospice

Katharine House’s Carley Lambourne and Roseann Thompson enjoy the new Garden Café at the hospice.

Visitors and staff are in for a tasty treat at Katharine House after Tesco Banbury funded and renovated a brand-new café which officially launched at the hospice this week.

The hospice has prepared delicious meals for patients for many years. Now, thanks to the team at Tesco in Banbury, staff and visitors will also be able to enjoy the talents of the catering team, with the new café offering a selection of hot and cold drinks, light breakfast options, fresh soups, paninis, sandwiches, jacket potatoes and sweet treats throughout the day.

When Tesco approached Katharine House wanting to carry out a community project, the hospice jumped at the chance.

The Tesco dream team raised money in store throughout the summer to fund the project and then began the hard work of prepping and painting the walls and fitting the new floor. They purchased and installed a new worktop counter to house the new coffee machine, as well as a new under-counter fridge for cold drinks.

Tesco staff join Katharine House staff to celebrate the opening of the hospice’s new café.

The team even provided new tables and chairs and finished everything off with accessories, including fruit bowls, vases of flowers for the tables and cake stands for sweet treats. Plus, new cups, saucers, plates and cutlery. And, if that wasn't enough, they provided new bistro furniture so people can sit outside the café and enjoy the hospice’s garden when it's warm.

Katharine House Corporate Engagement Officer Sue explained: "When the amazing team at Tesco came to us wanting to get involved with the hospice, we asked if they might want to give our old and tired dining room a bit of a spruce up…. and we are THRILLED with the outcome. Who needs Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team when you have your local Tesco to help out.

Sue continued: “The Garden Café is now a warm and welcoming space for patients, visitors and staff to enjoy. We are overwhelmed with the time, effort and commitment that has gone into this project and so grateful for the support of the local Tesco team. We want to say the biggest thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”