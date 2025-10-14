Enter the Overt stem awards and be part of the regional legacy that shapes STEM

Expect an evening of celebration and collaboration at Overt stem awards 2026

Entries are now open for the first Overt stem awards 2026, aimed at individuals, businesses, educators and communities that are driving STEM innovation across the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor.

The Overt stem awards build on the success of the MK STEM Awards in 2024 and 2025. The theme for this year’s awards is Building the Future Together - Delivering a World-Class STEM Event for the Arc, by the Arc. There are 22 categories available to enter by 31st October 2025.

Award finalists and those shortlisted for an award will gain recognition across one of the UK’s most dynamic STEM regions, inspire others through stories of innovation, inclusion and impact and be celebrated by peers, partners and future collaborators at an awards ceremony on 3 March 2026.

In addition to the awards, Overt stem will host the region’s first STEM summit on the same day, with leaders from across business, education, government and community invited to gather at MK Conferencing, Milton Keynes for myth-busting panels, hands-on workshops, live debates, real stories, and to celebrate excellence in STEM.

Dr. Idrees A Mohammed explains: “Receiving the Icon / Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 from the MK STEM Awards is more than a personal milestone—it’s a recognition of a journey rooted in purpose, persistence, and people.”

Enter the Overt stem awards and find out more at events-together.co.uk/overt/awards-2026/

Follow Overt stem on LinkedIn for all of the latest information and updates.