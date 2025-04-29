Energy organisation offers expertise with Warm Home Grants across Oxfordshire to help support low-income households

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Infinity Energy Organisation is keen to support councils and eligible homeowners across Oxfordshire by raising awareness of the Warm Homes Grant and how it can help deliver energy-efficient solutions.

The leading sustainable and energy-saving experts are eager to collaborate and provide expertise in helping privately owned homes with low Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings in specific postcodes.

The group is keen to assist councils in ensuring that eligible households receive substantial financial assistance to improve energy performance and install low-carbon heating solutions.

The grant is available to eligible low-income households and those meeting specific income criteria, helping them enhance the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce carbon emissions. Councils across Oxfordshire have received a total of £3.75 million in funding to support these grants locally, ensuring that eligible households in the region can access financial assistance to improve energy efficiency.

The Warm Homes Grant is expected to allow for two main types of upgrades:

Energy Performance Upgrades: Up to £15,000 per property to improve energy efficiency through measures such as insulation, draughtproofing, and double or triple glazing, as well as solar PV and battery storage.

Low-Carbon Heating: An additional £15,000 to install low-carbon heating systems, such as air and ground source heat pumps. These systems will be encouraged in homes not connected to the gas grid and heated by more carbon-intensive fuels like oil or coal.

Both cost caps—£15,000 for energy performance measures and £15,000 for low-carbon heating—are intended to be averaged across a project but must be met by the end of the project.

Infinity Energy Organisation, established in 2012, has built a strong reputation for delivering sustainable and energy-saving solutions. The team’s expertise in turnkey energy-efficient projects for councils includes Air Source Heat Pumps, Solar Panels, Insulation and EV Charging. With a deep commitment to helping households lower energy bills and improve sustainability, Infinity aims to offer support with the Warm Home Grants and help reach those who need them across Oxfordshire.

Manoj Patel, Founder & Managing Director of Infinity Energy Organisation, "At Infinity Energy Organisation, we believe that everyone deserves a warm and energy-efficient home. Through our previous experience working with councils and communities, we are perfectly positioned to help make the Warm Home Grants as accessible as possible to eligible homeowners across Oxfordshire. Our full-service approach ensures that households not only receive funding but also the best energy-saving solutions tailored to their needs."

Since its founding, Infinity Energy has earned its reputation as a leader in energy home improvement, helping customers save money and reduce their environmental impact. It recently launched its flagship store, which represents the company’s ongoing commitment to innovation and customer education, empowering communities to embrace sustainable living.