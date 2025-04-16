Elevated private hire and corporate events with Blenheim Palace featuring all-new limited time only 2025 experiences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This year, Blenheim Palace is undergoing revolutionary restoration work to preserve the architecture and safeguard its heritage for generations to come.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the work on the £12 million project began, there has been more interest in booking events and weddings than ever before. Every penny of these bookings goes towards the restoration efforts, showing the support for conservation and the ongoing care of Britain’s Greatest Palace.

Although the substantial project will take more than two years to complete, several significant and incredible spaces including the Orangery and Long Library remain unaffected and offer two great locations for private event spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not to mention new experiences such as the highly-anticipated Rooftop View platform, a one-of-a-kind experience enabling visitors for the first time ever to enjoy unbeatable panoramic views of the iconic Capability Brown landscape. The first of its kind in the 75 year history of Blenheim Palace, visitors will get access to marvel at breathtaking views beyond Woodstock.

The Orangery, Blenheim Palace

In addition to new opportunities to elevate events that are only available during the restoration period, Blenheim Palace has also announced desirable rates for corporate and private bookings.

Blenheim Palace, renowned for its stunning architecture and historical significance, is the perfect location for private dining, corporate events, conferences and team away days. The UNESCO World Heritage Site offers both functionality, and a unique and desirable location within an inspiring setting for private events.

As well as the location, Blenheim Palace offers a variety of bespoke packages to cater for private dining and corporate events. Bookings can include private and themed tours of the Palace, Buggy tours of the Parkland and Formal Gardens and exclusive dining in a private room. Alongside the Rooftop View experience, other activities can be organised on request, including country pursuits, archery, treasure hunts and many more.

Event spaces:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long Library, Blenheim Palace

The Orangery - recently renovated Grade I Listed building with stunning new features showcasing a harmonious merge of contemporary chic with timeless charm. This newly opened space has a captivating bar area and opens onto the Italian Terrace overlooking the private Italian Garden, and Croquet Lawn providing the perfect picturesque backdrop for up to 120 dining guests

Long Library - one of the longest rooms in any British stately home, and is home to over 10,000 books and the magnificent Willis Organ. Boasting spectacular views over the Water Terraces, the Gala dinner venue is perfect for enjoying an unforgettable dinner, with capacity for 220 dining guests ready for a taste of luxury.

Marlborough Room - Originally the Palace kitchen, this room has a beautiful double vaulted ceiling with two stunning chandeliers and a huge fireplace. Perfect for meetings for up to 120 delegates in theatre style, or smaller numbers for cabaret or boardroom set-up. It is also a great venue for pre-dinner drinks before dining in the Orangery.

Spencer Churchill Room - The Spencer Churchill Room is a self-contained traditional and elegant meeting room with a private entrance and foyer. The room, located on the second floor, boasts spectacular views of the Park, and is perfect for meetings for up to 50 delegates theatre style, or smaller numbers for cabaret or boardroom style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Campaign Rooms - The Malplaquet and Oudenarde are two private spaces that have natural daylight and boast views of the Italian Garden and East Courtyard. The rooms are adjoining and can be used individually for conferences, intimate lunches and syndicate rooms or together for exhibitions and product launches.