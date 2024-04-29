Eleanor from Banbury receives national honour for supporting the Coronation of HM King Charles III
Coronation Participant’s Group Member, Eleanor who is a member of 7th Banbury Scout Group, played a vital role supporting the Coronation and doing her duty to the King. The medal acts as a thank you gift from the nation to commemorate the Coronation for the people who made the historic service happen. Eleanor was selected to assist members of the public in the viewing areas in the Royal parks, stewarding in the ticketed seating areas, and greeting invited guests as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the ceremony.
Eleanor, from Banbury said:‘I felt so honoured to have been selected to volunteer as part of the Coronation with Scouts. To receive a medal is a great reminder of the time I had. My duties as part of the Coronation team were to stand by the entrance to Hyde Park, welcoming people in, directing them to various and answer questions. I felt very proud to represent Scouts at this significant event.’
Deputy Prime Minister, Oliver Dowden said ‘The Coronation would not be possible without the dedication and selfless service shown by our armed forces and other public servants. This Medal is a fitting recognition of their efforts, and a thank you from the nation. It will be worn with pride for years to come.’
The Coronation Medal is a thank you gift from the nation to those who helped make the historic service happen. Taking part in this event was a huge responsibility but Scouts doing their duty to the nation will always be a priority, no matter the scale. The accolade is an honour to the Scouts from HM King Charles III.