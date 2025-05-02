Editor's Letter: Have your say on the local elections with YourWorld

The votes are over and election counts are underway today, Friday, across the country

As I write this, local election counts are beginning up and down the country.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have to declare that I thoroughly enjoy election counts as a journalist.

There is a terrific buzz around them, moments of calm and literally nothing going on to periods of absolute chaos as the results start to fly in. There are few 'live' events like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can remember the first time I covered them as a trainee reporter in the early 1990s. Reporters on local newspapers were often hired as "stringers" by the national media to send in the results to them. I was given a brick of a mobile phone by ITV and offered a £50 reward if I got the results to them before the BBC. I'm happy to say I did! SIGN UP FOR THE YOURWORLD EDITOR'S NEWSLETTER

The YourWorld portal is all about giving people a voice - and post the local elections, there is a great opportunity to have your say.If you're a winning councillor, use the portal to tell us what you are going to do over the next four or five years.

If you're a resident, send us your views on what you think are the most important issues in your area.And if you are a columnist in the making and just want to send us your views on a burning issue, submit it to your local paper via the portal.

The definition of what is news is so much wider than before - and opinions are what give our websites and newspapers their personality.

As always, if you have any feedback or questions about YourWorld, please email me at [email protected]

Have a great bank holiday weekend.

All the best, David Summers Editorial Director