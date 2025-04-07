Easter made egg-stra sweet for Banbury children’s charity after Orbit Homes donation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Orbit Homes has donated plenty of chocolatey treats for the Let’s Play Project charity to share with Banbury children during their Easter activities.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 100 Easter eggs and chocolates were donated by colleagues of the affordable housebuilder for the charity to distribute to local youngsters in their sessions around Easter.

The Let’s Play Project is a charity that specialises in fun activities for local children and young people aged 5-25 with additional needs through after school clubs, youth groups and holiday clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Harrison, Construction Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we’re committed to making a positive impact in the local communities in which we build, and our team wanted to do something special to spread Easter excitement in the area. We hope that our donation of treats will make the fun activities provided by the Let’s Play Project even sweeter this Easter.”

Housebuilder Orbit Homes donated over 100 Easter eggs to Banbury charity, Let’s Play Project, to share with the children and young people with additional needs that they support.

Libby Gardner, Senior Coordinator at Let’s Play Project, said: “We have lots of exciting activities planned for local children and young people this Easter and we’re grateful for this donation from Orbit Homes. We’ve no doubt the children will all enjoy them!”

To find out more about the activities available through the Let’s Play Project and how you can support the charity, visit: letsplaybanbury.org