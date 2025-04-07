Easter made egg-stra sweet for Banbury children’s charity after Orbit Homes donation
Over 100 Easter eggs and chocolates were donated by colleagues of the affordable housebuilder for the charity to distribute to local youngsters in their sessions around Easter.
The Let’s Play Project is a charity that specialises in fun activities for local children and young people aged 5-25 with additional needs through after school clubs, youth groups and holiday clubs.
Tim Harrison, Construction Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we’re committed to making a positive impact in the local communities in which we build, and our team wanted to do something special to spread Easter excitement in the area. We hope that our donation of treats will make the fun activities provided by the Let’s Play Project even sweeter this Easter.”
Libby Gardner, Senior Coordinator at Let’s Play Project, said: “We have lots of exciting activities planned for local children and young people this Easter and we’re grateful for this donation from Orbit Homes. We’ve no doubt the children will all enjoy them!”
To find out more about the activities available through the Let’s Play Project and how you can support the charity, visit: letsplaybanbury.org