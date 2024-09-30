'Doesn’t seem right to me' - Confusion over new estate's 20mph speed limit causes worries for Banbury residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Confusion over the implementation of a 20mph speed limit in a new Banbury housing estate has left some of its residents worried about speeding drivers and accidents.

Earlier this month (September 5), councillors agreed to implement 20mph speed limit zones on most of the town’s residential streets.

The decision was made after previous plans to introduce a blanket 20mph speed limit across the whole town were scrapped following objections from councillors and members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aiming to cut down deaths and serious injuries from road accidents in Oxfordshire as part of its ‘Vision Zero’, the council replaced most residential and rural 30mph zones with 20pmh zones this month.

The Davidsons Homes section of the Hanwell Fields estate.

However, residents of one estate in Banbury say that confusion over the council’s adoption of their estate has worried them about speeding drivers and car accidents.

The Mill/Hanwell Chase estate, owned by Davidsons Homes and Persimmon Homes and a part of the wider Hanwell Fields estate, is still yet to be adopted by the county council, meaning it does not have the 20mph speed limit.

One concerned resident of the estate, who wishes to remain anonymous, has said that they have been writing to Davidsons Homes for the past two years to lower the speed limit on the estate after a child was hit by a car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident said: “I currently live on the Davidsons estate off Dukes Meadow Drive and I have been requesting a 20mph speed limit on the estate following a road traffic incident where a child was knocked down in August 2022.

Earlier this month (September), Oxfordshire County Council agreed to put 20mph zone speed limits in place across most residential areas of Banbury.

"There has been an incident where someone crashed into a house and another into a curb, some drivers think the estate is Silverstone but even 30mph is too fast for this estate considering how many children there are and the way the roads are laid out.

"I was therefore very pleased when the first Banbury 20mph proposal was initiated. However, I was dismayed when I realised that many new large estates in Banbury have not been included in this.”

It currently stands that roads in the southern half of the Hanwell Fields estate, those south of Dukes Meadow Drive, now have 20mph speed limits put in place where as streets in the northern section remain at 30mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The resident added: "It doesn’t seem right to me, especially after we have had road traffic incidents on our estate, which the council are aware of.

"I have approached Davidsons Home and requested they set new speed limits but they tell me they are not responsible and it's the council’s job, but when I speak to the council they tell me they are waiting for the estate to be adopted. I feel like they are passing the buck.”

“I have also contacted the council’s traffic and road safety officer, asking why my family and others on my estate do not get to feel as safe as the rest of Banbury’s residents, but I haven’t had any feedback so far.”

The resident believes that the confusion stems from the fact that only the Davidsons Homes part of the estate will be adopted by the council, while the Persimmon Homes section will be privately run.

In response to the resident's request, a spokesperson for Oxfordshire County Council said: “We believe these roads have not yet adopted by Oxfordshire County Council and that it is likely the developer will be intending to arrange for a 20mph limit to be introduced."

The Banbury Guardian has approached Davidsons Homes but is yet to receive a response from them.