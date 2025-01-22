Didcot charity TRAIN awarded £75,00

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Didcot-based youth charity TRAIN has been named a recipient of Ansvar Insurance’s Programme of Giving initiative and will receive £75,000 in funding over the next three years.

The financial support, amounting to £25,000 per year, will help TRAIN continue its mission to support young people across South Oxfordshire.

TRAIN specialises in detached youth work, stepping into the world of the young person and meeting them where they are – in parks, town centres and other public spaces – to provide immediate, non-judgemental support. The charity has been doing this for over 20 years, transforming lives and empowering young people to make positive choices and build brighter futures.

Currently the charity reaches around 200 young people every year. However, the funding from Ansvar, a leading insurer for the charity, not-for-profit, faith and care sectors, will enable TRAIN to double its impact. It will do this by expanding outreach sessions to underserved areas, increasing session frequency, and developing a tailored pathway programme to support young people on a positive life journey.

Ben Drabble, CEO of TRAIN, commented: “This incredible support from Ansvar will be transformational for TRAIN and comes at a pivotal moment. More young people than ever are navigating complex challenges, making it vital for organisations like TRAIN to provide timely, trusted support.

"This funding will enable us to double our reach, expand our services into areas where young people need us most, and create even more opportunities for them to engage, build resilience and unlock their potential. Ansvar’s investment in TRAIN is an investment in the future of South Oxfordshire’s young people, and we’re thrilled to partner with them to maximise the impact of this support.”

Esther, aged 14, who has been supported by TRAIN, said: “One day I was out and not feeling very good because I had an argument with someone, and a TRAIN youth worker stopped me in the street and asked if I was ok. We chatted for a bit about it and it made me feel like someone cared. I'm happy that TRAIN has the money to help more young people.”

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, added: “We are delighted to support TRAIN and help them to provide critical services and create lasting positive outcomes for hundreds of young people. This initiative is more than just a donation – it is a partnership. We understand the significant financial pressures facing charities, and we hope this funding will support TRAIN in expanding their reach and sustaining their impact. We look forward to staying closely connected and witnessing the difference they make in young lives.

Didcot charity TRAIN awarded £75,000 from Ansvar’s Programme of Giving

“Our Programme of Giving extends beyond monetary donations. It encompasses our Community Hub, a free and bookable office space in our Brighton offices, available to local charities and not-for-profit organisations, as well as a colleague volunteering and fundraising initiative and our three-year cycle of grant-giving.”

Ansvar is a member of the Benefact Group, a charity-owned specialist in financial services. As the UK’s third-largest corporate donor, the Benefact Group strengthens Ansvar’s dedication to supporting the wider charitable community.

Further information about TRAIN can be found by visiting its website - https://www.trainyouth.org.uk/