Developers launch appeal after council refuses application for 114 homes in Banbury

An appeal against the council’s decision to refuse plans for 114 homes on the outskirts of Banbury has been launched by developers.

Manor Oak Homes applied to build the homes on land opposite Hanwell Fields next to Dukes Meadow Drive.

This was refused by Cherwell District Council’s planning committee in August 2024 on the grounds there was not enough infrastructure to support it and that it would erode the countryside.

It was also refused because the council said it could already demonstrate a sufficient housing supply of more than five years.

The application received objections from Hanwell Parish Council and Banbury Town Council, as well as 21 members of the public.

However, the scheme had been recommended for approval by council officers, who said: “The provision of residential development on this site would assist in meeting the overall housing requirements of the district and would contribute to the provision of affordable housing.”

In January, the council approved the resubmission of the same plans, with committee members citing the need for the district to meet its five-year housing supply.

This came after the government announced reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework, where Cherwell’s annual target for housebuilding was set to 1,095, up from the previous target of 706.

The developer launched the appeal at the end of March against the council’s initial decision to refuse the scheme.

In the statement of case, the developer argues the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing supply.

The appeal can be viewed on the Planning Inspectorate website under the reference: APP/C3105/W/24/3350865.