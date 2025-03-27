Dedicated volunteer reaches milestone of 350 tasks in support of the NHS and Oxfordshire communities

Local volunteering hero, Jane Donald, has reached a remarkable milestone, completing over 350 volunteering tasks to support people across Oxfordshire and the local NHS.

Since joining the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme, Jane has completed hundreds of tasks providing Telephone Support calls for those who are feeling isolated or lonely. Her ongoing efforts continue to make a huge difference to the wellbeing of those who need it most.

Jane has been volunteering with the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme since 2023, and her passion for supporting others has motivated her to now reach such an impressive milestone.

In her role as a Companionship Call volunteer, Jane makes regular calls over a six-week period to people who may be experiencing feelings of loneliness or isolation. Jane not only offers a friendly chat and listening ear but often goes the extra mile to make sure those she is paired with feel comfortable and at ease.

Jane is one of over 47,000 volunteers making a difference through NHS and Care Volunteer Responders. The programme is delivered by Royal Voluntary Service and GoodSAM, to support the NHS and healthcare teams across England. Jane hopes her accomplishment of completing 350 tasks will inspire others across Oxfordshire to get involved and explore voluntary opportunities in their area.

Jane Donald, NHS and Care Volunteer Responders Volunteer said: “I love NHS and Care Volunteer Responders because you can do as much or as little as you like, and it fits around my schedule. I’ve learned so much from the people I’ve spoken to. Sometimes, people don’t have any loved ones, and it’s so important they have someone to check in with them.

“I enjoy volunteering with the programme and have every intention of continuing, I’d recommend it wholeheartedly. It's a small thing to do that makes a real difference. You get so much back from it, and it’s a great way to connect with others.”

Sam Ward OBE, Deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service, said: "Completing 350 tasks is a highly impressive achievement, and we are incredibly proud and thankful for Jane’s efforts. Her hard work has undeniably made a positive impact in Oxfordshire and beyond, supporting the NHS, healthcare teams, and those most vulnerable.

“I’d encourage anyone feeling inspired to give back to visit our website and become a volunteer today. Whether you go on to complete one task, or one thousand, a single action can be all it takes to make a difference.”

Volunteering with NHS and Care Volunteer Responders is completely flexible and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app, allowing volunteers to make a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of people in their area, and remotely, at times and locations that suit them.

Those ready to make a difference can visit the website for more details on the volunteer activities available and how to sign up: nhscarevolunteerresponders.org