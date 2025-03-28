Dedicate rose to someone special

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families are being given the chance to take part in a special memorial fundraising initiative with the return of Katharine House’s popular Rose to Remember event.

Katharine House Hospice is set to host its annual 'Rose to Remember' event this summer, offering people the chance to honour the life of someone special by purchasing a beautiful hand-crafted metal rose in their memory, this year in a beautiful shade of pastel yellow.

Each rose, measuring approximately 10cm in diameter and 50cm in height when planted, is meticulously crafted by Black Country Metal Works. Priced at £30, these enduring tributes serve as lasting symbols of remembrance. Participants are invited to visit the display during its tenure, with the option to collect their roses afterward or have them posted for an additional fee of £6 per rose.

The roses will form part of a stunning temporary installation at the hospice from Tuesday 10 June to Sunday 22 June, with families invited to see the display at special viewings on Saturday 14 June or Thursday 19 June.

Photo: Bethan Dennick (right) and her family honouring the memory of her mother Jennie at Katharine House’s Rose to Remember event last year

All proceeds from the 'Rose to Remember' initiative directly support the hospice's mission to provide compassionate, specialist care to individuals with incurable illnesses across North Oxfordshire and South Northamptonshire. Each day, the hospice requires £14,500 to maintain its services, underscoring the vital role of community support and fundraising efforts. ​For more information or to purchase a rose, please visit the Katharine House Hospice website khh.org.uk/rose-remember.

Bethan, who purchased a rose last year, said Rose to Remember was wonderful as it gave her and her family a chance to say goodbye: “My mum gave her body to teaching and training nurses and doctors at the Bristol training hospital and we won’t get her ashes back for nearly four years. She was an ITU Nurse so it’s what she wanted.”

“However, we never really said our proper goodbyes as she didn’t want a service so Rose to Remember was so lovely, and a perfect way to help the hospice carry on its incredible work. Mum was an incredible lady and such a great Mum and Grannie. It’s so typical of her to still be helping people even though she’s no longer here.”

Yellow rose specially made by Black Country Metal Works for the hospice.

Individual Giving Manager Sally Brooks said: “Roses were the favourite flower of Katharine Gadsby, whom our hospice is named after, and now form part of our logo – so it feels like a fitting tribute to have chosen them as the theme for our annual event.”

“Rose to Remember is a truly special way to honour the life of someone you love while supporting the vital work of Katharine House Hospice. Each beautifully hand-crafted rose is not only a lasting tribute but also a meaningful way to help us continue providing compassionate care to those facing incurable illnesses.”

We are very grateful to Barratt Homes at Whitechapel Gardens and David Wilson Homes at The Pavilions for sponsoring the event. ​

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to support Katharine House Hospice’s Rose to Remember initiative, which will no doubt be a beautiful memorial for everyone associated with the hospice.”

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It’s important for people to have an opportunity to honour their loved ones, and we are pleased to help Katharine House Hospice in its bid to give its beneficiaries their moment to remember those close to them in such a unique way.”

To find out more about Rose to Remember, visit www.khh.org.uk/rose-remember.