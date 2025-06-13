Daughter of World War II hero continues support for other veterans

The daughter of a World War II hero, who lives in Oxfordshire, is in training to complete a gruelling bike ride in honour of his memory and to raise money to support today's veterans.

Francie Cain, from Chipping Norton, is in training for the Help for Heroes Big Battlefield Bike Ride (BBBR), which runs from 17 – 21 June, and this year commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day. Her father Robert Henry Cain was awarded the Victoria Cross in recognition of his outstanding bravery during the Battle of Arnhem.

Francie, who is one of the Charity’s Founding Patrons, worked alongside Bryn and Emma Parry and Mark Elliott to help set up Help for Heroes, after being horrified by the experiences of soldiers returning from Afghanistan. Over the years she has helped to raise thousands of pounds to support wounded and sick veterans.

She said: “My father wasn’t a career soldier and wasn’t a fighter by nature. But under the extreme circumstances of war, was able to step forward and show incredible leadership and courage. He had risen to the rank of Major at the time of the Battle of Arnhem, which is famous now for the stand that a small group of men took against overwhelming German defences – and was immortalised in the film A Bridge Too Far.”

Francie Cain is completing the 250-mile cycling challenge to support veterans

At the outbreak of the Second World War, Robert Cain who had been living and working in the Far East, initially joined the Royal Northumberland Fusiliers, before moving to the South Staffordshire Regiment, and then the British 1st Airborne Division. He saw action in 1943 as part of the Allied Invasion of Sicily, and in 1944, was part of Operation Market Garden, in the Netherlands.

In September 1944, Robert and other members of the 1st Airborne Division were dropped into enemy-held territory in gliders and by parachute, with a mission to secure bridges along the lower river Rhine. However, they didn’t know that the II SS Panzer Corps was stationed near Arnhem.

The Allies’ plan quicky unravelled with as many as 17,000 Allied troops killed, wounded or captured during the Operation. Despite being wounded himself, Robert refused medical treatment and kept on fighting.

Surrounded by German tanks and artillery, the bravery of Robert and his fellow soldiers over a seven-day siege, bought enough time for an emergency evacuation to be organised for remnants of the 1st Airborne Division. And Robert was awarded the Victoria Cross for outstanding bravery. His citation says: “His powers of endurance and leadership were the admiration of all his fellow officers and stories of his valour were being constantly exchanged amongst the troops.”

Robert Henry Cain was awarded the Victoria Cross

Francie added: “I was persuaded to take part in a bike ride in 2010 that went to Arnhem. I’d never really ridden before, but I wanted to do it for my father and for the Charity. I’ve subsequently done 12 bike rides now and have come to really enjoy them.

“There are historians on the ride, who tell you about the actions that took place, so you get a real sense of what happened at the different battle sites; you’re not just taking in the scenery.

“I also get real satisfaction from supporting other riders and talking to the veterans who are taking part; listening to their stories. You can have some really honest and open conversations when you’re chatting side by side on a bike.”

This year more than 100 riders are taking part in the 250-mile BBBR. Starting at Wellington Barracks, with Buckingham Palace as a backdrop, the route will follow in the footsteps of the Allied Forces, will pass through Arnhem, leading riders to the German city of Rheine, with meaningful stops at historical sites along the way. Tesco is the headline sponsor this year for the Big Battlefield Bike Ride.

Francie Cain has been training in preparation for the Big Battlefield Bike Ride

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service, and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces.

The Charity remains at the side of veterans who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.