Data shows young carers miss more than a month of education annually – Oxfordshire charity calls for change

An Oxfordshire charity is calling for change to improve school attendance rates after a report found young carers are absent from education for more than a month each academic year.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Be Free Young Carers is the county’s sole charity which works exclusively with young carers to widen their life options while enhancing emotional and social health plus resilience and development.

Its team organised an emergency roundtable event after data from Carers Trust found the average young carer is absent from school for 23 days annually – 60 per cent more days than their peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study also found young carers are typically 33 per cent more likely to be behind their expected level of reading, writing and mathematics between the ages of five and 11. Data also discovered 77 per cent of young carers either frequently or sometimes struggle to study for an exam, and they are twice as likely to be excluded or suspended from school.

Be Free Young Carers hosted its first round table last week.

The roundtable was chaired by Olly Glover, MP for Didcot and Wantage, with presentations made by Be Free Young Carers CEO Sabiene North, Andy McGowan from Carers Trust and Krista Cartlidge of My Time Young Carers Dorset.

With an estimated 12,000 young carers living in Oxfordshire, it is hoped increased dialogue between those working to improve young carers’ lives and key decision makers can reverse the above trends.

Sabiene North, CEO of Be Free Young Carers, said: “Our ambition is to ensure as many young carers in Oxfordshire have the opportunity to reach their true potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a privilege many are denied because of the responsibilities they hold in caring for a loved one, often without a choice or knowledge of what being a young carer requires.

“It goes without saying that education and positive school experiences play an essential role in the development of any young person. It is alarming to learn, through no fault of their own, that young carers across the UK are missing more than a month of education each year.

“As Oxfordshire’s only charity dedicated to working with young carers, there is no doubt in our minds that changing this trend is the key to unlocking the opportunity for young carers to reach their adult potential.

“Oxfordshire can be proud of its contributions to society and progress on key issues such as employment growth. But our young carers are being left behind, and more needs to be done to reverse these concerning trends.”

Olly Glover MP added: “It was a privilege to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The roundtable sparked valuable conversations and the exchange of ideas on how we can learn from success in other places and apply similar strategies here in Oxfordshire.

“The discussions were both insightful and eye-opening, particularly around the number of unidentified young carers across our county and the country as a whole.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have been involved. I look forward to seeing how the County Council, schools, and learning trusts that were present use these insights to shape and enhance the support services available to young carers in our area.”

Further information about Be Free Young Carers and its work is available online via www.befreeyc.org.uk.