Dance-loving nonagenarian Mary gets Banbury care home grooving for Valentine’s Day

A former dance teacher from Banbury, Mary Barrett, aged 91, helped residents and carers at Lake House care home get on their feet for a special Valentine’s Day tea dance.

Mary, who has lived at The Orders of St John Care Trust home since January 2023, brought decades of dance experience to the floor, teaching residents and team members – including two of her former dance pupils - some dance moves. “I never thought I’d be teaching fellow residents and staff to dance at my age,” Mary said with a smile.

Mary’s passion for dance began at an early age when she moved to Oxfordshire after the Second World War. Despite her father’s initial reservations—preferring she work in a bank—Mary was determined to follow her dream of dancing. “I couldn’t sit still in a bank; I would be tapping my feet and moving about all the time,” she laughed. With her mother’s support, she pursued her passion and quickly proved her talent, scoring an impressive 95% in her first dance exam— the highest mark ever awarded at that time.

Her dedication led to the establishment of the Banbury School of Dancing, which she ran from 1953 until her retirement in 1988 - a total of 35 and a half years - before she and her husband retired to Tenerife. In her early dance school days, Mary was professionally known as Mary Trump, a name that became well recognised within the local dance community.

Left: Mary as a younger dancer Righ: Mary and activities coordinator Joanna Dixon.

Dance shaped not only Mary’s career but also her personal life. She met her husband, Roy, through dance, and they remained inseparable until his passing. “Dance is a love language, and it’s certainly been one of the loves of my life,” she reflected. “I’ve been incredibly lucky that dance has opened so many doors for me, almost like it was meant to be.”

An avid fan of Strictly Come Dancing, Mary enjoys watching the show with another resident, Sylvia, who has been a personal friend for over 60 years and was also one of her dance pupils. Together, they analyse performances and share their expert opinions on the contestants each week.

The care team transformed the home especially for the occasion, creating the perfect atmosphere for an afternoon of nostalgia and celebration. Entertainment was provided by local singer Maes Melodies, and living areas were decorated with handmade heart decorations and a disco ball. Red velvet cake, heart-shaped shortbread biscuits and chocolate brownies made by the home’s chef were served on fine china. A particular highlight was the chocolate fountain, which went down very well with residents and added an extra touch of indulgence to the tea dance.