Cyclists turn out in force for Broughton Castle Sportive 2025 — All in support of local charities

Just over a week ago, cyclists from near and far gathered at the historic Broughton Castle to take on one of five stunning routes through the North Cotswolds — from the relaxed 5-mile Family Fun Ride to the epic 200 km Cotswold Monster.

​​​​​​​​What followed was a day of sunshine, scenery, and pure community spirit — all in aid of local charities that make a real difference.

This year, the event is set to push total funds raised since its inception past the £100,000 mark — supporting an incredible list of charities including Katharine House Hospice, Dogs for Good, Agnes Court, Girl Guiding, Scouts, Let's Play Project, and many more.

And it wasn’t just about the fundraising — these charities were out in force on the day itself.

Katharine House Hospice and the Girl Guides kept riders fuelled with tea, coffee, a warm meal and smiles at Broughton Castle.

At the Upper Slaughter feed station, Let’s Play Project offered a warm welcome — complete with fresh bakes and encouragement. Their video looking back on the day reminded everyone just how much heart goes into making the Sportive what it is.

The event is entirely volunteer-led, from route planning and risk assessments to signage and refreshments. A huge thank you goes to the 1st Grimsbury Scouts for helping set up marquees and signage, and to the Rotary, Inner Wheel and Lions Clubs of Banbury, whose support makes everything possible behind the scenes.

Riders were treated to an experience full of warmth and local pride. Radio Horton brought music and energy, GetFed brewed up brilliant coffee, and TuGo once again delivered delicious post-ride meals. ClinicAll was on hand for post-ride recovery advice and support — adding a professional, helpful touch.

We’re also grateful for the support of brilliant local businesses, including:

Norbar Torque Tools – Lanyard Sponsor

– Lanyard Sponsor TuGo – Catering Partner

– Catering Partner Banbury Charities

Mail Boxes Etc. Banbury – Website, print & design

– Website, print & design ProDrive

Finders Keepers

gHawk Accounting

And many more who gave generously or pitched in with time, kit or kindness.

At the finish line, medals were handed out by Deputy Mayor Chukwudi Okeke, former Mayor Fiaz Ahmed, Richard Greaves of Cleenol and Nigel Randall from Banbury Rotary — offering congratulations and encouragement in equal measure.

Reflecting on the day, organiser Philip Brodey shared:

“It’s a huge undertaking — and it’s all run by volunteers. But when you see the smiles at the finish line, you know it’s worth it. It’s a team effort, from start to finish.”

To find out more, or get involved in 2026, visit: