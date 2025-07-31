Crowds gather in Bicester to pay respects to firefighter Martyn Sadler

Crowds have gathered in Bicester this morning for the funeral procession for firefighter Martyn Sadler, who sadly died during the fire at Bicester Motion.

Martyn Sadler, 38, was one of the three people who tragically died in the fire on May 15.

Fellow Oxfordshire firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and member of the public David Chester, 57, also sadly lost their lives.

Sadler’s funeral procession travelled from Banbury Road at 10.45am to the Bicester fire station on Queen's Avenue.

After arriving at the station, there was a pause and a minute's silence.

Firefighters and emergency service staff members from across the region lined the procession route.

Following this, there was private service will be held at St Edburg's Church.

Anyone who was unable to attend the funeral procession can sign an online condolence book set up for the three people who died during the tragic fire.

The online condolence book can be found here:https://www.online-tribute.com/Bicester