Crowds gather in Bicester to pay respects to firefighter Martyn Sadler

By Jack Ingham
Published 31st Jul 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 11:00 BST
Crowds have gathered in Bicester this morning for the funeral procession for firefighter Martyn Sadler, who sadly died during the fire at Bicester Motion.

Martyn Sadler, 38, was one of the three people who tragically died in the fire on May 15.

Fellow Oxfordshire firefighter Jennie Logan, 30, and member of the public David Chester, 57, also sadly lost their lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sadler’s funeral procession travelled from Banbury Road at 10.45am to the Bicester fire station on Queen's Avenue.

Crowds have gathered in Bicester to pay respects to firefighter Martyn Sadler this morning (July 31).placeholder image
Crowds have gathered in Bicester to pay respects to firefighter Martyn Sadler this morning (July 31).

After arriving at the station, there was a pause and a minute's silence.

Firefighters and emergency service staff members from across the region lined the procession route.

Following this, there was private service will be held at St Edburg's Church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who was unable to attend the funeral procession can sign an online condolence book set up for the three people who died during the tragic fire.

The online condolence book can be found here:https://www.online-tribute.com/Bicester

Related topics:Oxfordshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice