Cream of the crop – Banbury care home hosts bountiful harvest festival celebration

A care home in Banbury gave the local community pumpkin to talk about as they gathered to mark the harvest festival.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The gardens at Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way in Adderbury, were transformed into a rustic autumnal scene, complete with a tractor, scarecrows and a food donation point to support those in need during harvest season.

Guests and residents were treated to mulled wine and homemade apple juice as they enjoyed the festivities, which brought generations together for an afternoon of harvest-themed fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Brenda Gibbons, 90, said: “It was a very nice day. Our relatives and visitors could join in with the competitions and there were lots of activities as well as some really nice things to eat.”

Rosemary Hubbard, Nick Allen, Brenda Gibbons, Carol Gibbons, Dianna Lambert, Monika Kowalczyk, Asma, Nicole Kowalczyk

Monika Kowalcyzkech, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “The harvest festival is a time to come together, give thanks and celebrate the season, and it was wonderful to see so many smiling faces at our event doing just that.

“Our team worked hard to ensure every detail helped create a cosy atmosphere reminiscent of harvests past for residents. It was also heartwarming to see everyone rallying together to support a good cause by donating food for Banbury Food Bank.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, with luxury facilities including its own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Seccombe Court, please call Customer Relations Manager Steve Dumbrill on 01295 298 795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court.