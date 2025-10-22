County council gives local authorities power to turn street lights off during the night

Oxfordshire County Council has given town and parish councils the power over whether to turn street lights off during the night.

A decision on Oxfordshire County Council’s streetlighting policy has finally been agreed almost a year after it was first introduced.

Town and parish councils can now request to turn their streetlights off between 11.30pm and 5:30am in rural areas, and from midnight to 5.50am in urban areas, after they have consulted residents.

But Oxford and other large urban areas, as well as major road junctions and remote alleyways, would not be able to apply to switch off the lights.

The original proposal was meant to go to the cabinet last November, but it faced backlash from politicians, Thames Valley Police and campaigners over safety, particularly for women and girls.

The plans were delayed so the county council could hold a public consultation on the scheme.

The updated policy was approved by the cabinet at their meeting yesterday, (Tuesday, October 21).

Leader of Oxfordshire County Council Liz Leffman said: “We have confidence that the updated policy and the way it would be implemented would not reduce public safety.

“Part-night lighting will only be implemented on a case-by-case basis and there will not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

“While there are many places where implementation would not be suitable for safety reasons it’s also important to recognise that for some of our communities there would be positive benefits from this.

“For instance, reducing light pollution can help improve biodiversity and nature recovery.

“As a result of cabinet’s approval, part-night lighting schemes would only proceed if the community wanted to adopt it.

“There would be a further public and stakeholder consultation for each scheme.”

Under the plans, Thames Valley Police would also review each scheme using crime and road safety data.

Speaking at the meeting, Conservative Liam Walker said: “We all know this policy has been through quite a journey – to be frank that was necessary.

“There was widespread concern when it first came forward, and it was right that we spent time going through it properly and challenging the proposals that caused so much unease.

“The financial benefits appear far smaller than originally suggested, and the environmental benefits seem equally limited.

“For something that has taken this long to get here, I think many residents will still be wondering what real difference it is going to make.”

The original scheme from last year was supposed to save the county council an estimated £400,000 a year, but the council has since said that this saving was “not realisable”.

Cllr Walker added that while the proposal gives communities some discretion over what to do, it also “risks creating inconsistency across the county and potentially confusing residents about where and why this has been rolled out in some areas and not others”.

“We’ve asked the council to ensure proper and meaningful engagement with town and parish councils, and that those local councils fully involve residents before deciding to apply,” he said.

Ahead of the meeting, Labour councillors warned that the policy could still put residents who need to travel across the county at night at risk, and urged for Oxford and other larger towns to be excluded from the scheme.

Cllr James Fry said: “After months of back and forth within the county council and formal consultations, the county council are still getting this wrong.

“The council’s latest draft policy still risks forcing most Oxfordshire residents to travel home in the dark if journeying after midnight – despite all the risks this poses to public safety.”

The outcome of the consultation showed that 50.4 per cent of respondents supported the proposal, compared to 43.9 per cent who opposed it and 5.7 per cent who are neutral.

The county council is responsible for 60,000 streetlights across the county, and have already introduced measures to save energy such as using LED bulbs.