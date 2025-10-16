Councillor near Banbury calls for more council houses to be built to tackle homelessness

A district councillor who represents villages near Banbury has called for more council houses to be built to tackle homelessness.

Cllr Chris Brant, who represents Cropredy, Sibfords and Wroxton on Cherwell District Council, issued the message ahead of participating in the CEO Sleepout in Oxford.

The councillor was joined by fellow district councillors Lesley McLean and Dorothy Walker for the fundraising event on Thursday, October 9.

The ‘Cherwell Three’ helped to raise an impressive £1,798 for homeless charities by braving the cold and sleeping rough for a night on the streets of Oxford.

Cllr Brant said: “One night in the cold is nothing compared to what thousands endure every night.

“We were reminded by someone who had slept rough that while we may be tired and freezing tonight, we won’t have to face this again tomorrow.

“Homelessness is not inevitable; it is a consequence of political choices. We must ensure everyone has the basic dignity of a safe home, and that means building council housing again in this country.”

During the event, business and community leaders heard powerful first-hand accounts from people who had experienced homelessness but were able to rebuild their lives with the right support.

Cllr Dorothy Walker, chair of Cherwell District Council, added: “I am deeply grateful to my Cherwell colleagues for standing with me. Oxfordshire’s homeless charities change lives, and I hope our efforts inspire others to take action.”

A study conducted by the Museum of Homelessness found that 1,611 homeless people died in 2024, which was a nine per cent increase from the previous year.