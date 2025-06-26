Construction starts on new Churchill Living development in Banbury
Each apartment comes with a fully fitted kitchen, colour co-ordinated, with integrated appliances, as well as beautifully landscaped gardens, a Guest Suite for family and friends and an exclusive Owners’ Lounge complete with Wi-Fi and a coffee bar to socialise. A full time Lodge Manager and 24-hour Careline Support system is also available for extra peace of mind.
Nestled in the historic market town of Banbury, Jacob Lodge is ideally located within walking distance of an assortment of shops and amenities, with public transport available nearby. The bustling canalside town offers a wide selection of high street stores, restaurants, cafés and will soon see the opening of The Waterfront; a brand-new restaurant and leisure centre comprising of a cinema, bowling alley, terrace and a number of dining spots alongside the water.
Banbury is also home to a variety of historical attractions, including Tooley’s Boatyard, Broughton Castle, Banbury Museum and Gallery and Upton House and Gardens – ideal for Owners wanting to stay active and take in the rich history of the town.
David Meachem, Divisional Sales & Marketing Director for Churchill Living, said: “We are very happy to announce that construction is now underway for our new development in Banbury. Prospective Owners are encouraged to register their interest now to find out exactly what life at Jacob Lodge can offer them.”