Community pride on display as Vygon praises football challenge cup winners

The thrilling final of the 2024-25 Vygon Challenge Cup has been applauded by its sponsor, following the dramatic final held at Webbswood Stadium earlier this spring.

Leading medical device company, Vygon UK, has praised the spirit and dedication of all the local footballers who took part in the Swindon & District Community Football League (S&DCFL) competition, which saw Bassett Bulldogs FC edge a tight 3-2 victory over Blunsdon FC Reserves.

In a hard-fought game, Blunsdon Reserves struck first, only for Bassett Bulldogs to equalise before the break. The second half delivered further goals from both sides before Bassett Bulldogs sealed their win, taking home the Vygon Challenge Cup in front of an enthusiastic local crowd.

“It was a privilege to attend the final and present medals to the teams,” said Dale Keegan, Chief Financial Officer at Vygon UK. “The spirit, sportsmanship and commitment shown by all the players throughout the tournament was inspiring, and the final itself was a fantastic showcase of local talent. Congratulations to Bassett Bulldogs FC on a well-earned victory, and to all the teams that participated.

Dale Keegan from Vygon congratulates players

“Local football really matters, so it’s been fantastic for Vygon to play such an active part in this community competition, which brings so many people together. We’re pleased to have been able to contribute again this season.”

Now in its second year, the Vygon Challenge Cup continues to grow in stature. The knockout competition began in September 2024, with 23 teams and more than 860 players taking part across four rounds, despite challenging weather conditions throughout the season.

Martyn Rosewell, League Chairman of S&DCFL said: “The generous support of Vygon UK has enabled us to deliver a truly memorable tournament. We appreciate the time and energy they have invested in our community vision, and their sponsorship has been an integral part of our ability to make a positive difference for over 860 players and 23 teams across the Swindon community area."

For more information about Vygon UK and its community sponsorships, visit www.vygon.co.uk.