Community fete raises funds for local air ambulance

General Manager, Shaju Paul at Barchester’s Chacombe Park Care Home in Banbury, alongside residents and other staff members had the enormous pleasure of meeting Volunteer; Nigel Newman from Thames Valley Air Ambulance to learn more about the vital service they provide.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance is the charity that gives everybody in our community the best chance of surviving and recovering from an emergency. Whoever you are. Wherever and whenever you need them across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Funds raised during the homes’ Summer Sizzler Fete, which took place in the homes gardens on Saturday, July, 26 totalled £435.00 in cash ‘on the day’ donations, with any QR code derived donations going directly to the charity.

Staff and residents at Chacombe Park Care home extend a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone involved in putting on the event, and to all those who visited, and for the donations made to this amazing charity.

Deputy Manager, Delighta Suresh said “at Chacombe Park we love opening our home up and hosting events that friends, family and the local community can join us for. Shared experiences are the best experiences, events like the Summer Fete ensure our residents remain connected to their loved ones, and part of the wider community.”