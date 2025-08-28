Community comes together for local animal charity: third music fundraiser raises over £2,300 for BARKS

With 15 bands and musicians performing entirely original music over three days, and every act donating their time for free, the event showcased the spirit of grassroots music and community support. This latest success brings the total raised from their collaborative efforts to £2,300, all in support of BARKS' ongoing work to rescue and care for small animals in need.

As part of the fundraiser, two special compilation CDs — “Pet Soundz – Vol. 2” and “Punk at the Tap” — were produced by Strummer Room Records, featuring tracks donated by the artists. The CDs were on sale throughout the weekend, with 100% of profits going directly to BARKS.

Chris Oakes, founder of Strummer Room Records, shared his thoughts on the event:

“We’ve been working with Rob and Karen at The Apothecary Tap for about two years now, regularly organizing original live music and hosting fundraisers for BARKS. We decided to partner with BARKS because they’re a small, entirely volunteer-run charity that’s deeply committed to the animals in their care. Despite their dedication, they constantly face challenges in covering essential costs like vet bills, food, and electricity. The BARKS team has been amazing, helping run the stall, selling CDs, and bringing an incredible energy to the events.”

Ann Collins, Chair of BARKS, expressed her gratitude:

“I wish I could find better words to say thank you, but honestly, everything about Ap Tap Fest is just so, so great. Not only has it raised a lot of very welcome donations, but it’s also such a joy to be involved. Thank you to all involved for creating this amazing event, for promoting us so well, for making us feel so welcome, and for reminding us that people truly appreciate the work we do. The music was fantastic, the atmosphere was welcoming, and Ap Tap is just the best.”

Looking ahead, the collaboration between Strummer Room Records and The Apothecary Tap isn’t slowing down. ApTap Fest '26 will take place across the May Bank Holiday next year, from 22nd to 24th May 2026. Early bird tickets will be available from Friday, 29th August at 9am — with the full lineup to be announced soon.

Chris added, "A huge thank you to all the bands and musicians who made this event a success, especially to those who travelled far and wide. Special thanks go to Flinch (who came all the way from Glasgow), Worried (from Manchester), Analogue Electronic Whatever (from Derby), Dead Anyway (from Gloucester), and Scared Little Toaster (from London). We were also lucky to have an amazing array of local bands: Radiochuj, Wilderness States, Beaver Fuel, Beard of Destiny, Baby Maker, The Gadgets, The Cryptics, Dilemma, Spank Hair, and Means of Production, who performed their new album “Joy” in its entirety."

