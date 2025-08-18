Classical busts return to Stowe House’s North Hall after 200 years

Stowe House has completed the final phase of its six-year North Hall restoration with the installation of nine newly commissioned busts, recreating the room’s classical grandeur for the first time since the 19th century.

What is the project?

The project was made possible thanks to the generosity of two former pupils (Old Stoics), whose support allowed the Stowe House Preservation Trust to commission specialist conservation teams to recreate the missing sculptures.

Staff from Cliveden Conservation had to use scaffolding to undertake the work in the North Hall at Stowe House.

Each bust — representing Roman emperors, notable figures from antiquity, and the goddess Juno — was carefully researched to ensure historical accuracy. Working from surviving examples in collections across the UK, the conservation teams used a combination of 3D scanning, scaled printing, and traditional casting to recreate each piece in stunning detail. The final finishes were hand-applied to mimic antique marble and bronze, ensuring the busts blend seamlessly with the Hall’s authentic 18th-century style.

René Rice of Cliveden Conservation said:

"It has been a pleasure to work with Stowe House Preservation Trust on recreating these busts. Seeing them back in place completes the North Hall’s decorative scheme and restores a key part of Stowe’s history."

The busts are now on display to visitors during Stowe House’s open days and guided tours, marking the triumphant conclusion of a major restoration project that has brought the Hall back to its former glory.

Homer, Empress Salonina & Caracalla are being painted with an alabaster and red Jasper effect.

