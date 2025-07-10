Churchill Living celebrates Grand Opening of Clementine Lodge in Bicester

Clementine Lodge, Bicester

Churchill Living is inviting locals to the Grand Opening of its brand-new development, Clementine Lodge, in the thriving Oxfordshire market town of Bicester.

The celebratory event will take place over two days, Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July, from 11am to 3pm at Clementine Lodge on St John’s Street, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to explore the development, enjoy light refreshments and take a guided tour of the beautifully designed Show Complex.

Clementine Lodge comprises 41 purpose-built one and two-bedroom apartments, providing stylish and low-maintenance living for the over 60s. Ideally located just a short walk from Bicester’s bustling High Street and historic Market Square, the development offers the perfect balance of town-centre convenience and access to the picturesque North Oxfordshire countryside and the nearby Cotswolds.

Designed with independent living in mind, the apartments at Clementine Lodge are all completely self-contained, giving Owners privacy and peace when they want it, with the added benefit of a welcoming community on their doorstep. The development also features an elegant Owners Lounge with a coffee bar and views over landscaped gardens and the reassurance of a dedicated Lodge Manager.

Bicester offers a vibrant and well-connected lifestyle, with an array of shops, banks, restaurants, coffee shops and a large supermarket all within easy reach. The renowned Bicester Village outlet is just a short distance away, with over 160 designer boutiques and a wide choice of eateries. Cultural and heritage attractions are also plentiful, from the town’s historic Market Square and Grade I listed St Edburg’s Church, to scenic green spaces such as Garth Park, which hosts a variety of community events throughout the summer.

David Meachem, Sales and Marketing Director at Churchill Living, said: “We’re excited to open the doors to Clementine Lodge and welcome visitors to this fantastic new development in the heart of Bicester. These beautiful apartments have been designed to offer comfort, security and a real sense of community, all within easy reach of everything the town has to offer. We’re proud to be creating homes that support an active and independent lifestyle in later life, and we look forward to showing guests around at the Grand Opening”.

Clementine Lodge is now open to visitors, with apartments available to reserve.

For more information, visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.