Church Garden Party success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

St. Mary’s Church Adderbury would like to thank everyone who attended Adderbury's Annual Garden Party on 7 September at the Manor House in Mill Lane.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The congregation of St. Mary’s put on a variety of stalls including a raffle, bottle stall and Hector Wells performed two Punch and Judy shows which people of all ages enjoyed.

Organiser Emily Reed said: "Thank you to everyone who supported the garden party and to Lady Evelyn Jacomb for hosting it again this year. How lucky we were with the weather! It proved to be a great success thanks to the 200 people who supported it and we raised £2,010 for the church. It’s such a popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Adderbury event but it wouldn’t be possible to run without the kindness of those who spare their time to run a stall, serve the afternoon tea, make homemade cakes or donate items for the stalls. A big thank you to one and all.”