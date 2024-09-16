Church Garden Party success

By Emily Reed
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:15 GMT
St. Mary’s Church Adderbury would like to thank everyone who attended Adderbury's Annual Garden Party on 7 September at the Manor House in Mill Lane.

The congregation of St. Mary’s put on a variety of stalls including a raffle, bottle stall and Hector Wells performed two Punch and Judy shows which people of all ages enjoyed.

Organiser Emily Reed said: "Thank you to everyone who supported the garden party and to Lady Evelyn Jacomb for hosting it again this year. How lucky we were with the weather! It proved to be a great success thanks to the 200 people who supported it and we raised £2,010 for the church. It’s such a popular

"Adderbury event but it wouldn’t be possible to run without the kindness of those who spare their time to run a stall, serve the afternoon tea, make homemade cakes or donate items for the stalls. A big thank you to one and all.”

