Church Garden Party success
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The congregation of St. Mary’s put on a variety of stalls including a raffle, bottle stall and Hector Wells performed two Punch and Judy shows which people of all ages enjoyed.
Organiser Emily Reed said: "Thank you to everyone who supported the garden party and to Lady Evelyn Jacomb for hosting it again this year. How lucky we were with the weather! It proved to be a great success thanks to the 200 people who supported it and we raised £2,010 for the church. It’s such a popular
"Adderbury event but it wouldn’t be possible to run without the kindness of those who spare their time to run a stall, serve the afternoon tea, make homemade cakes or donate items for the stalls. A big thank you to one and all.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.