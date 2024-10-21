Church celebrates its 40th Anniversary
They were all people who have worshiped with the church in the past, but have now moved elsewhere, and they had returned to join in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the formation of the church in 1984. Included among them were both of the former pastors of the church, Tony Seager (pastor, 1988-1997) and Robert Strivens (1999-2007), who took part in the service, which was led by the current pastor, David Cooke. One of the founding elders of the church, Keith Lawrence, gave a short account of how God had led in the starting of the church.
The visiting preacher was Daryl Jones of Grace Baptist Mission, who preached two helpful messages on the nature and purpose of the church. Both services are available to view on the church’s YouTube page.
After the morning service, an excellent meal was provided with a variety of delicious dishes, and a collage of photographs from the past 40 years was displayed on the screen.
BEFC meets on Sunday mornings at 10.30am at the Futures Institute in Ruskin Road, and on Sunday evenings at 6.30pm at the Grange Road Methodist Chapel. All are warmly welcome.