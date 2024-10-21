Church celebrates its 40th Anniversary

On Sunday 13 October, around 50 visitors joined with the regular congregation of Banbury Evangelical Free Church (BEFC).

They were all people who have worshiped with the church in the past, but have now moved elsewhere, and they had returned to join in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the formation of the church in 1984. Included among them were both of the former pastors of the church, Tony Seager (pastor, 1988-1997) and Robert Strivens (1999-2007), who took part in the service, which was led by the current pastor, David Cooke. One of the founding elders of the church, Keith Lawrence, gave a short account of how God had led in the starting of the church.