Chipping Norton to honour men from town who died in WWII with town centre poppy decorations

The six-foot-tall wooden poppy (L) and an example of one of the poppies and plaques going up around Chipping Norton.

Chipping Norton's Royal British Legion branch has decorated the town centre with large poppies to commemorate the 28 men from the town who made the greatest sacrifice in the Second World War.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28 poppies have been attached to lamp posts along the High Street and surrounding streets for Remembrance Day.

Attached to the poppies will be a small ceramic plaque bearing the men's names and other details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Kingsford, a member of Chipping Norton’s Royal British Legion (RBL), said: “Each poppy has been sponsored by a local business, individual, or family in the town.

“The plaques will contain the name, age, rank, and where and when they died.”

Steve spent a considerable amount of time researching the 28 men from Chipping Norton who died in the war for the project.

He said: “As well as the plaques, we have the soldiers’ stories on our website, and we have put posters up, telling the stories in the old post office’s window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are several reasons we believe it is important to remember these men, one because they made a sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedoms we otherwise may not have.

“Secondly, it is because very few of these men were professional soldiers, and the last thing they ever wanted was to go and fight a war, but they did, and they saw it through, often at great personal cost.”

Steve says that through telling the stories of these men it helps bring their memories alive and helps young people understand what really happened.

He said: “Some of these men lived in houses which are still there, and there are many relatives of the men who remain living in the town or nearby area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the coming years, Chipping Norton’s RBL hopes to expand the poppy project and place even more poppies on lamp posts around the town.

Next year, they want to share stories of some of the men who fought and survived the war and men involved in the First World War's Battle of the Somme.

Alongside the poppies that decorated the town centre’s lamp posts, the RBL has dug out a wooden poppy, and local residents can write a message on a normal-sized paper poppy and attach it to the larger one.

Steve said: “The large wooden poppy has been well received, and so far we must have around 200 messages attached to it, which is fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-foot-tall poppy is believed to have been created by local children years ago and has been doing a tour of local schools, care homes, and hospitals.

Steve added: “The Royal British Legion is an all-year-round charity that spends millions every year on not just veterans but also their families.

“It includes caring for people’s physical and mental scars, but also includes looking into unemployment and homelessness.

“We have six care homes across the country, and we also do a lot of work on Alzheimer’s. There’s a lot of work the RBL does that goes unrecognised.”

For more information about the Chipping Norton Royal British Legion, including the stories of the men from the town who died in World War Two, visit: https://www.chippingnortonroyalbritish.com/