Chipping Norton mum teams up with celebrities to reveal song that helped her through cancer

When mum-of-one, Sophie Oates discovered a lump in her breast, she found herself hearing the words, ‘It’s cancer’ just a few years after losing her brother-in-law to oesophageal cancer.

After having life-changing surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy that helped her beat the disease, Sophie, 42, credits a song for helping her stay positive every day. Now she’s united with celebrities and scientists who’ve chosen inspirational songs to launch Cancer Research UK’s ultimate Race for Life playlist - #PlaysForLife.

Sophie said: “It was such a shock to be told I had cancer. I just broke down. I had to get some strength to live for my daughter who was just eight at the time and that’s when I started to play “Why Worry” by Dire Straits.

“The words lifted me up each day to face my treatment and it brought me so much comfort to keep going. It meant so much to me, my husband had the lyrics printed on a canvas to look at every day. I hope others will be inspired by it too.”

Sophie and her daughter Sedi, 10, will open Oxford’s Race for Life on June 29th, firing the klaxon as hundreds of people set off from University Parks to complete the 5k and 10k. She’s urging others across the UK to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org and add their own song to the #PlaysForLife playlist.

Sophie stars in a new video alongside winner of season three of the hit BBC One show The Traitors, Leanne Quigley, Strictly Star Amy Dowden, broadcaster Jamie Theakston who has recently been given the all clear from cancer, comedian Fats Timbo and Loose Women TV presenter Kaye Adams.

The video also features scientists and people with their own experience of cancer all revealing their additions to the playlist as well as their meaningful reasons behind their choices. Leanne has added ‘Cruel Summer’ by G Flip, Fats Timbo popped Destiny’s Child ‘Survivor’ on the playlist, Kaye went with Mary’s Prayer by Danny Wilson, with Jamie choosing ‘Lose Yourself’ by Eminem and Amy Dowden chose ‘I didn’t know my own strength’ by Whitney Houston.

After her own experience, Sophie knows exactly how vital it is to raise funds for life-saving research. Money raised at Race for Life will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease- to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Sophie said: “At first I thought I had just found a cyst in my right breast and that they would take it out but then I just heard the word ‘cancer’.

“Initially I just told those close to me as I didn’t want Sedi my daughter to worry. But when I went for my mastectomy, I explained that I had cancer and that they were going to take it away.

“Thankfully I had caught it early and it hadn’t spread to my lymph nodes but I still needed chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“The treatments were tough and they changed my skin tone, took my hair and my energy. But I had to live though it and buy myself more time to raise my daughter.

“That’s when I would listen to ‘Why Worry’ by Dire Straits as it really helped me push on through.

“I still have a monthly hormone injection to try to prevent the cancer from coming back but I’m doing really well now and my latest scans are clear. It is a relief and you feel more grateful for life and to be here for the little things my daughter needs.

“Now I’m looking ahead to Race for Life which I’m so passionate about and is something I will do for life. I know where the money is going and how it helps people, from being diagnosed to having the treatment and aftercare.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Research commissioned for Race for Life has found the majority of adults in the UK who listen to music find it motivates them when they exercise (92%) and that music makes them feel that they have a boost of energy when doing so. (91%)

The playlist aims to inspire people to join a local event and provide some extra motivation for those who may be training, with the message that every step taken helps to fund life-saving cancer research.

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Oxfordshire, said: “We are grateful to Sophie and her family for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Oxfordshire to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To find out more and submit a song to the Plays for Life playlist visit here.

Anyone hoping to sign up to a Race for Life event this year can get 30 per cent off their entry fee as part of the spring sale until Sunday, 6 April by using the code 30SPRING.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

